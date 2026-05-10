Easily Remove Pesky Stickers From Glass Jars With A Simple Kitchen Ingredient

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Using glass jars in your pantry to provide stylish countertop storage for small items is a clever organizing tool, especially if you add labels. But what if you change your mind on what should go in a labeled jar? Or what if the glass jars you want to use come from a thrift store or estate sale, and already have labels or even price stickers on them? Or, what if you are upcycling a glass yogurt jar or tomato sauce jar that has a stubborn label attached? Scraping off old stickers or labels can be a pain, but there is an easy solution that doesn't involve much elbow grease, and uses something that may already be on your pantry shelf: shortening.

Of the many recommended substances that can break through the sticky stuff affixing a label to a jar, shortening is probably the least toxic and easiest to work with. No more chemical smells like nail polish remover or removal products like Goo Gone, and no need for hard scraping that might scratch your jar. Shortening is typically made from vegetable oil, which is a substance that breaks down adhesives. Cooking oil dissolves adhesives more effectively than hot water and soap, especially if left on the surface of the sticker for a long time. And since shortening is oil that has been hydrogenated, so that it remains semi-solid at room temperature, you can easily spread it over the sticker you want to remove and let it sit to work its magic, without worrying about it dripping off the glass.