Turn An Old Plastic Lid Into A Cute & Clever Jewelry Storage Solution

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Many of us have a box of costume jewelry that's far from organized. Earrings, in particular, can become all jumbled, which makes it a pain when you're trying to find a specific pair. If you've been wanting to solve this issue without opening your wallet, grab an old plastic lid. The YouTuber from Mana Creative Corner demonstrated how one can be transformed into a jewelry organizer. Overall, the project involves decorating a lid and creating holes to help keep items in place (especially earrings). It might not be as dainty of an organizer as a DIY teacup jewelry storage solution. Yet, since plastic lids commonly litter our oceans, it's a way to prevent them from becoming harmful to the environment while also producing something cute and useful.

You can select any size plastic lid for this project. However, the larger it is, the more jewelry you'll be able to store on it. Try looking for one that's oversized, such as from a bucket, a coffee grounds container, or a peanut can. Or, perhaps you hung onto a few lids after reusing old plastic containers around the house – those should work too. Other than that, you'll need a piece of rope or thick twine, like this PerkHomy Jute Twine String. It'll be used as both an embellishment and a hanger, allowing you to display your jewelry organizer on the wall. Lastly, the DIY calls for hot glue and a burning tool, similar to this ArtSkills Wood Burning Tool. You can also use a thin, sharp cutting tool instead.