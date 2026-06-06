Turn An Old Plastic Lid Into A Cute & Clever Jewelry Storage Solution
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Many of us have a box of costume jewelry that's far from organized. Earrings, in particular, can become all jumbled, which makes it a pain when you're trying to find a specific pair. If you've been wanting to solve this issue without opening your wallet, grab an old plastic lid. The YouTuber from Mana Creative Corner demonstrated how one can be transformed into a jewelry organizer. Overall, the project involves decorating a lid and creating holes to help keep items in place (especially earrings). It might not be as dainty of an organizer as a DIY teacup jewelry storage solution. Yet, since plastic lids commonly litter our oceans, it's a way to prevent them from becoming harmful to the environment while also producing something cute and useful.
You can select any size plastic lid for this project. However, the larger it is, the more jewelry you'll be able to store on it. Try looking for one that's oversized, such as from a bucket, a coffee grounds container, or a peanut can. Or, perhaps you hung onto a few lids after reusing old plastic containers around the house – those should work too. Other than that, you'll need a piece of rope or thick twine, like this PerkHomy Jute Twine String. It'll be used as both an embellishment and a hanger, allowing you to display your jewelry organizer on the wall. Lastly, the DIY calls for hot glue and a burning tool, similar to this ArtSkills Wood Burning Tool. You can also use a thin, sharp cutting tool instead.
Here's how to upcycle a lid into a hanging jewelry organizer
Begin by thoroughly washing your lid so that it's sanitary for the project. Next, add glue to the end of your rope or twine and attach it to the outer rim of the lid. Squeeze glue around the rim and continue securing the cord to it. To create the hanger, give the cord a little slack halfway through and leave the section unglued — essentially making a loop. After you finish covering the rim with the material, get out your burning or cutting tool. Carefully make small holes in the front of the plastic lid that are appropriately sized for earrings. Remember to space out the holes evenly so you can store your earrings in matching pairs.
If you want it to be an even more beautiful jewelry storage solution, adorn the rim with artificial flowers or beads, such as the VADQZA Flatback Half Round Pearls. Then, slide pairs of dangling earrings and studs through the holes. Push on their backs if they're designed to have them. You could also thread thin necklaces through and clasp them shut. Once your lid is full of jewelry, you just need the perfect spot for it. Hang it from a self-adhesive hook next to a bedroom mirror, in the bathroom, or inside a closet where it can be tucked away. It'll be much easier to grab your earrings and go — but meanwhile, your organizer didn't cost much since you repurposed an old plastic lid.