Upcycle Old Teacups Into A Stunning Jewelry Storage Solution

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The next time you pass by a shelf of vintage teacups at your local thrift store, stop and take another look before walking by. Teacups are a great way to add a bit of whimsy and charm to your home decor. Old teacups aren't trash — with a bit of creativity, the uses for them are practically endless. They can be used as trinket trays, flower vases, succulent pots, or filled with wax and used as a candle. But, due to their dainty designs, they work particularly well when upcycled into a tiered jewelry holder. Plus, teacups also come in a variety of colors and designs, making it easy to repurpose one that suits your personal taste and decor style. For this DIY, you'll need to drill a small hole into a teacup and a saucer, and secure a cupcake stand through them.

If you love whimsical decor, this DIY jewelry holder by Ana O, known as @sunrisevalleyfarm.co on TikTok, is the perfect way to tidy and display your jewelry collection. It can be used to corral rings, pendants, bracelets, or earring studs — and looks great while doing it. As beautiful as it is useful, this is a jewelry organizer that deserves to take center stage on your vanity.