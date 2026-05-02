Upcycle Old Teacups Into A Stunning Jewelry Storage Solution
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The next time you pass by a shelf of vintage teacups at your local thrift store, stop and take another look before walking by. Teacups are a great way to add a bit of whimsy and charm to your home decor. Old teacups aren't trash — with a bit of creativity, the uses for them are practically endless. They can be used as trinket trays, flower vases, succulent pots, or filled with wax and used as a candle. But, due to their dainty designs, they work particularly well when upcycled into a tiered jewelry holder. Plus, teacups also come in a variety of colors and designs, making it easy to repurpose one that suits your personal taste and decor style. For this DIY, you'll need to drill a small hole into a teacup and a saucer, and secure a cupcake stand through them.
If you love whimsical decor, this DIY jewelry holder by Ana O, known as @sunrisevalleyfarm.co on TikTok, is the perfect way to tidy and display your jewelry collection. It can be used to corral rings, pendants, bracelets, or earring studs — and looks great while doing it. As beautiful as it is useful, this is a jewelry organizer that deserves to take center stage on your vanity.
How to create a jewelry holder with old teacups
There are plenty of ways you can repurpose old teacups into a gorgeous decor piece. To create a jewelry holder from thrifted teacups, you will need a drill equipped with a quarter inch diamond drill bit, a permanent marker, and a cupcake stand hardware kit. Before you start drilling, use a permanent marker to mark where you want your holes. You will need two holes, one in the center of the saucer, and another in the bottom of the teacup. To keep the ceramic from cracking, spray a bit of water on the surface to keep it wet. Water helps to prevent cracking because it acts as both a lubricant and a coolant, and works by keeping the drill bit from overheating while you drill. After you've gotten the ceramic wet, it's time to drill your holes using a Rubi diamond core drill bit made for ceramic.
Once you have drilled the holes in your cup and saucer, all you need to do is assemble the pieces. Use a Ruiwaer cupcake hardware stand to create a tiered jewelry organizer by screwing it into the holes you just made. In her tutorial, Ana uses the saucer part of her new jewelry stand for holding rings and a watch, and drapes a gold necklace chain over the edge of the suspended teacup. You could also use the edge of the teacup to hang earrings, or thread necklace chains and bracelets through the cup's handle.