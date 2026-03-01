Create A Beautiful Jewelry Storage Solution In Minutes Out Of An Old Frame
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are some things in the home that are more difficult to organize than others, and surprisingly, it's usually the small things. This is the case with jewelry collections. Without a place to put all your favorite rings, apart from on top of your dresser or bedside table, things begin to look cluttered, and you risk losing them. Fortunately, if you're looking for cool jewelry organizers that deserve to take center stage on your vanity, you need look no further than upcycling an old picture frame. Whether you've got one hanging around the house, or you scoop one up at your local thrift store, that frame is a great way to highlight your favorite bands by giving them a luxurious seat in style.
The premise of this project is fairly simple. The frame is disassembled, so the glass and backing are removed. Fabric is rolled into logs and hot-glued into the back of the open rectangle, creating what looks like a stunning ring holder. This is one of those DIYs that works at any experience level, but just be careful with the hot glue. Once you've completed the base, you can customize your creation to match the decor of your bedroom. One neat thing about this craft is that you can place it flat on top of the vanity, store it in a drawer to keep it dust free, or upcycle an old frame into the cutest DIY wall decor storage shelf for rings by mounting it on the wall.
Upcycling your frame into jewelry storage
Choose a frame that isn't too large, but accommodates your ring collection without overflow. You'll also need a hot glue gun, scissors, and some fabric. A luxurious material like Textile California's Stretch Velvet in Plum or VACVELT Charmeuse Satin Fabric in Burgundy are solid options, but you can also use any material you have lying around — from old curtains or table cloths. If you've been on a hunt for jewelry organization ideas for your most treasured possessions, this adorable upcycle will make your heart happy. Once you've got everything gathered, it's time to transform your frame.
Remove the glass and backing carefully (you may want to wear gloves to handle the glass). Measure the inside of your frame, and cut the fabric to that width. The length of each strip varies depending on the size of your frame and thickness of fabric, so do a test run and roll a piece into a tube before cutting it to see how it fits. Cut the pieces to match, hot glue the seam down, and place the rolls into the frame pretty side out. Put the back on again, and voila: a gorgeous luxe ring holder. Give it a gilded look by rubbing metallic wax like AMACO Rub n Buff on the exterior, or paint it another color. Add gems or beads to the exterior for some glitter. Hang your upcycled jewelry display above your dresser or lay it on your vanity for a perfectly organized ring collection you'll love to look at.