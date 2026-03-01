Create A Beautiful Jewelry Storage Solution In Minutes Out Of An Old Frame

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are some things in the home that are more difficult to organize than others, and surprisingly, it's usually the small things. This is the case with jewelry collections. Without a place to put all your favorite rings, apart from on top of your dresser or bedside table, things begin to look cluttered, and you risk losing them. Fortunately, if you're looking for cool jewelry organizers that deserve to take center stage on your vanity, you need look no further than upcycling an old picture frame. Whether you've got one hanging around the house, or you scoop one up at your local thrift store, that frame is a great way to highlight your favorite bands by giving them a luxurious seat in style.

The premise of this project is fairly simple. The frame is disassembled, so the glass and backing are removed. Fabric is rolled into logs and hot-glued into the back of the open rectangle, creating what looks like a stunning ring holder. This is one of those DIYs that works at any experience level, but just be careful with the hot glue. Once you've completed the base, you can customize your creation to match the decor of your bedroom. One neat thing about this craft is that you can place it flat on top of the vanity, store it in a drawer to keep it dust free, or upcycle an old frame into the cutest DIY wall decor storage shelf for rings by mounting it on the wall.