Upcycle An Old Frame Into The Cutest DIY Wall Decor Storage Shelf

There's nothing better than finding a piece of decor that pulls double duty as a functional organizer. This is exactly the case for this chic project that uses an old mirror frame to highlight mounted wall shelves. Your guests will never guess what this chic DIY shelf is made of, because once assembled, it looks so natural. It's the perfect place to hang jewelry, display succulents, and store knick-knacks that don't quite fit anywhere else in the home. The best part is how creative you get to be when it comes time to customize your creation.

The way this DIY works is by removing the mirror and mounting the frame to the front of a set of shelves that fit the opening. Don't have an old frame at home? Visit your local thrift store to find one. Note that you could also use a large wooden picture frame. The more decorative the frame, the more this piece shines as an accent on the wall. While at the shop, look for a small set of ledges to fit the frame. If you don't have luck there, pop by the hardware store for 2-by-4-inch boards, a saw, nails, a hammer, four corner brackets (such as the Aruicheng L Brackets), a can of paint, and a brush. This is a simple yet impactful project and one you can make on a budget.