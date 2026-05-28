Try A Clever Dollar Tree Paper Towel Holder Hack To Free Up Cabinet Storage Space
The great thing about Dollar Tree DIYs is that you can get inexpensive materials and turn them into something that looks high-end, often using items you wouldn't think of as decorative. Take the Dollar Tree paper towel holder. It seems like creative DIYers use the simple item for anything except paper towels. You can create instant extra storage in your closet with one, for example. Or, use a Dollar Tree paper towel holder to keep your counters clear. We found one such DIY project that uses the metal stands as the base for a shelf to increase cabinet storage space. It comes from TikTok creator nittas_homeandstyle, and she gives this DIY shelf a glam twist.
To make a similar version, grab four Cooking Concepts Wire Paper Towel Holders to create a sturdy framework. For the shelf, the creator used four small plaques from Dollar Tree. You can do the same, or choose one larger plaque or wall sign to cover the paper towel holders. You could also use a double layer of sturdy cardboard as the shelf. And to hold all the pieces together, you'll need zip ties, screws, or brackets.
The personalization and finishing touches require additional materials. This includes spray paint if you want to change the color of the paper towel holders. You'll also need fabric, contact paper, or peel-and-stick wallpaper (or something similar) to cover the shelf. Finally, consider other embellishments for the piece, like wood trim to create a lip or ribbon to run along the outer edges for decoration.
How to build a shelf with Dollar Tree paper towel holders
The wire paper towel holders come in a neutral silver color, but you can spray paint them to change their look. Paint the stands black for a striking, modern appearance, or white for a clean one. Gold is a suitable option if you want to ramp up the glam. Let the paint dry completely before assembling the stands. To do this, overlap the flat arm part horizontally so the round bases point outward, and zip-tie them together. Repeat with the second pair of stands, then zip-tie the two sets side by side so you have two round bases at each end.
To create the shelf, connect the four plaques with screws or brackets in two rows of two. If you're using cardboard, measure the area above the paper towel holder arms and cut the cardboard to match. You want the shelf to be large enough to hide the arms, but not so big that it extends beyond the circular pieces.
Smooth the selected covering over the shelf, and wrap it around the edges to the underside for a clean edge. If the sides don't look particularly smooth, you can cover them with fabric, ribbon, or other embellishments. To cover the visible zip ties holding the ends together, wrap them with a decorative item, like leather stripes, twine, or strings of gemstones. For a touch of warmth, attach battery-powered fairy lights underneath the unit. Then, organize items on the shelf, and use Martha Stewart's countertop organizing tip to incorporate storage containers for maximum space utilization.