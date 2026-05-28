Try A Clever Dollar Tree Paper Towel Holder Hack To Free Up Cabinet Storage Space

The great thing about Dollar Tree DIYs is that you can get inexpensive materials and turn them into something that looks high-end, often using items you wouldn't think of as decorative. Take the Dollar Tree paper towel holder. It seems like creative DIYers use the simple item for anything except paper towels. You can create instant extra storage in your closet with one, for example. Or, use a Dollar Tree paper towel holder to keep your counters clear. We found one such DIY project that uses the metal stands as the base for a shelf to increase cabinet storage space. It comes from TikTok creator nittas_homeandstyle, and she gives this DIY shelf a glam twist.

To make a similar version, grab four Cooking Concepts Wire Paper Towel Holders to create a sturdy framework. For the shelf, the creator used four small plaques from Dollar Tree. You can do the same, or choose one larger plaque or wall sign to cover the paper towel holders. You could also use a double layer of sturdy cardboard as the shelf. And to hold all the pieces together, you'll need zip ties, screws, or brackets.

The personalization and finishing touches require additional materials. This includes spray paint if you want to change the color of the paper towel holders. You'll also need fabric, contact paper, or peel-and-stick wallpaper (or something similar) to cover the shelf. Finally, consider other embellishments for the piece, like wood trim to create a lip or ribbon to run along the outer edges for decoration.