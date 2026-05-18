Ditch Overstuffed Closets: Dollar Tree Has A Versatile Solution For Extra Storage

It's important to measure your stuffed closet first to determine how much floor space you have. That way, you know how many bins you're able to potentially fit. They could be helpful in a bedroom, pantry, and utility, coat, or linen closet. Keep in mind that if you're trying to create space in one that has bulky winter garments, there's a better way to store out-of-season clothes. Before adding the baskets, clean out any items that you no longer need or use. You could also condense items by getting rid of unnecessary packaging or combining them together. For example, consider nesting bags or purses.

Give each bin a category so that you can bring organization to the closet instead of just filling it with clutter. In a bedroom, they could be used for shoes, hats, accessories, books, documents, or movie and music collections. Place a stack on the pantry floor to create extra storage space for snacks, dried goods, or paper items. Are cleaning tools and products hogging your utility closet? Use the bins to help keep them organized. Add labels to their fronts for a finishing touch, like with these SAVVY & SORTED Chalkboard Labels.

It's a Dollar Tree hack that can help with shoe clutter inside a coat closet, too. A stacked pair of baskets would also be perfect for pet accessories, art supplies, shopping bags, or cold-day items, such as gloves and beanies. Then there's a linen closet, which notoriously overflows. To take advantage of space that you might not be using, set up bins for rolled hand towels, wash cloths, folded pillow cases, cloth napkins, or other dining accessories. Your stuffed closet will probably thank you.