The Creative Dollar Tree Hack That Adds Hanging Storage To Cramped Closets
In small spaces, every square inch counts ... especially when it comes to closet storage. For those who need a quick fix before committing to permanent additional shelving or pricey closet organizers, one affordable hack is making a big difference. With just a few items from Dollar Tree — including a simple broom handle, a couple of S hooks, and some sturdy buckets — you can add instant, versatile hanging storage to your closet. This clever trick gives you an organized spot for items that often end up lost in the shuffle, creating a tidy, accessible space even in the most cramped closets.
This is a great solution for many people, as adding permanent closet shelves isn't always feasible for everyone or every space. If you're a renter, for one, you know all too well that drilling holes to install custom shelves can jeopardize getting your security deposit back. Budget constraints can also make permanent shelving a challenge, as high-quality closet organizers or custom installations often come with a hefty price tag. In addition, you might not need this additional shelving forever: If you're using it to store kids' toys or clothes, for example, a smart but temporary solution might be just what you need until your little ones grow up.
Nonetheless, a well-organized closet is key to keeping your home feeling tidy. Whether you're looking for better toy storage ideas, clothing organization, or more, this easy and cheap Dollar Tree hack may be just the ticket.
How to set up additional hanging storage with Dollar Tree items
@chairbear25
To add some extra hanging storage to your already cramped closet, here's what you'll need. First, grab some S hooks. You'll only need two if you're adding a single level of hanging storage. Adjust the length of your S hooks based on how much space is left under your existing storage, and where you want the new storage to hang. In this video, TikTok user @chairbear25 used longer S hooks because she had plenty of room, but you can modify this to fit your setup.
Next, pick up a basic broom handle. Just make sure it fits horizontally in your closet! At Dollar Tree, this will cost you less than $2 — talk about a bargain! Finally, grab some plastic buckets with handles. Choose any size or color you like, just make sure each has two handles and will fit in the space at the bottom of your closet where you'll hang your new organizer.
Now, it's time to put it all together. Thread the broom handle through the handles of your buckets. Then, use the S hooks to secure the broom handle onto the bottom of your closet organizer at both ends. That's it: With just this handful of items and a little DIY magic, your closet will be a lot tidier.