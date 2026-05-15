Avoid These 15 Mistakes Everyone Makes That Attract Snakes To Your Yard

Finding snakes that use your yard as their personal slithering ground can be slightly annoying at best and unnerving at worst. Usually, you'll find non-venomous species, like gopher and garter, lurking about in your backyard between late summer and early fall months. However, you might still encounter venomous reptiles, such as the rattlesnake, looking for a rent-free shelter and varied food sources, or both. Since you can't really tell which type you're dealing with (unless you don't mind getting up and close and checking their pupils), avoid a few common mistakes to ensure they steer clear of your yard.

For instance, if you have overgrown bushes and dense trees in your yard, give them a much-needed pruning. The lack of a cool, shaded spot will deter snakes looking for a place to rest. Moreover, remove or cover all water sources from your lawn, especially at the height of summer. Standing water around your large planters can be enough to quench their thirst. Plus, the damp spot will be irresistible to them. Also, actively eliminate all their food sources, such as mice and toads frequenting your property. This is because a "come one, come all" buffet will be a no-brainer for famished snakes. In case you have trouble getting rid of them, contact a pest control company before their population spirals out of control. Basically, take away their food, water, and shelter sources, and they might leave your property alone. And, despite your best efforts, if you still find snakes near your house, leave them to their devices and request a wildlife removal specialist to take care of them.