The Hidden Dangers Of Letting Standing Water Sit In Your Yard

"Ponding" sounds like it might be fun: a place to wade, raise koi, and watch dragonflies skim along at breakneck speed. It's all great, unless the place where you're wading is your patio and the deepest part of your "pond" is the middle of your lawn. The worst part of having standing water in your yard is the potential water has to nudge your house in the direction of collapse by way of foundation damage, but there are plenty of other issues you might not have thought much about, from mosquito-borne diseases to septic system issues.

Standing water that builds up into these ponds can happen for two related reasons: landscaping mistakes or the natural lay of the land that may prevent rainwater from running off, and slow soil percolation — the process by which water soaks into the ground. Your yard may absorb water slowly because of compacted soil, shallow bedrock, or certain soil types, like fine sand and clay soils. This can be exacerbated by having too much water around before the rain even starts, usually from a high water table or an over-irrigated lawn.

But what's the big deal about an inch of water that will be gone in a few days? While wetness won't usually directly harm a home's foundation, hydrostatic pressure and expanding soil might lead to severe damage over time ... probably everyone's biggest fear about standing water. Expansive clay soils can tilt or move your whole house, while soil erosion (worsened by saturation) undercuts the support your foundation needs, causing it to settle unpredictably and potentially creating damage that could cost thousands of dollars to repair.