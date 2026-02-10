Why Everyone Loves This Backyard Upgrade

Most homeowners have a love-hate relationship with rain. Sure, it's essential for providing your garden and surrounding landscape with the hydration it needs to stay alive, but rain can also be detrimental. Storms that cause excessive runoff from a home can cause swamps to easily appear where green lawns once stood. Those stagnant pools can be quite harmful, increasing erosion, damaging property, and spawning mosquitoes and flies. If you are someone who wants to stop stormwater from wrecking your yard, there's a popular backyard upgrade that transforms potentially damaging rains into an overall benefit

Rainscaping is a landscape management technique that utilizes water in a unique and beautiful way. According to landscaping professional Anna Johnson, speaking with The Spruce, "Rainscaping is ... helping homeowners turn runoff into a resource while solving common problems like soggy lawns and erosion." Essentially, problem spots where water has collected or done damage in the past can be transformed into unique areas filled with water-loving plants, rainwater collection devices, and visually compelling water management structures.

The benefits of rainscaping go beyond just protecting your yard from standing water and erosion. It can also help keep the foundation of your home protected by redirecting water away from the foundation. With seemingly no downsides, is it any wonder why this backyard upgrade is proving so popular?