Stop Stormwater Runoff From Wrecking Your Yard With One Simple Fix

A clap of thunder in the distance may mean more than a cancelled soccer game or the chance to cozy up with a good book and a cup of tea. If you live in a neighborhood with plenty of hardscaping (think streets, roofs, sidewalks, driveways, and patios), those storm clouds can bring downpours that create damaging stormwater runoff. This runoff can not only cause flooding and erosion in your yard, but also carry oil and other pollutants along with it, which ends up in local streams and rivers. Because of these hazards, cities build elaborate drainage systems designed to manage stormwater — but sometimes those systems can't handle a big storm event. The good news is, you can help manage stormwater in your yard by adding natural landscaping features that will redirect, slow down, filter, and absorb it.

Your backyard stormwater solution may be as simple as digging a trench that diverts water away from parts of your yard where you don't want it, like the foundation of your house, moving it toward areas where it can collect and filter back into the ground. This type of trench is called a "bioswale," or natural drainage ditch, and it's usually planted with vegetation to help slow and absorb stormwater. It may also be lined with rocks and gravel, mimicking a dry creekbed that only flows after a hard rain. You can dig your swale to follow the natural topography of your yard and guide that water to a drain or dry well — or even to a rain garden that's specifically designed to handle it.