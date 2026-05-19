Neither Vinegar Nor Chemicals: An Easy, Natural Way To Kill Weeds In A Pinch

Like other homemade weed killers such as vinegar, lemon juice, and salt, boiling water is an effective solution, though it's also imperfect. The hot water will kill the part of the plant that's above the surface of the paver or soil, and it works best on young annual weeds. But it only kills what it touches, meaning the roots of the weed will remain, so the plant can grow again after a few days. Apply the boiling water again about one week later to kill any new growth that has sprung up.

Similar to vinegar, boiling water will kill any plant it comes into contact with. So, if you accidentally splash your flower bed, the heat of the water could harm those plants, too. But, unlike vinegar, salt, or other common kitchen staples used to kill weeds, hot water won't alter the soil's pH. Another big thing to pay attention to is the risk of burns, so make sure pets, children, and other people are out of the way when you pour the kettle out over your patio.

To ramp up the effectiveness of boiling water, combine it with other weed-eliminating methods. Considering sealing your patio to block the growth of weeds and grass. Or, use a propane torch to burn the weeds, ultimately killing the roots.