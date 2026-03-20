The Benefits And Drawbacks Of Using Homemade Weed Killers For Your Yard

Making homemade weed killers will appeal to anyone looking to reduce the impact of harsh chemical herbicides on their yards and gardens. Studies from the NIH and UC Berkeley School of Public Health have linked chemical herbicides to metabolic disorders, liver inflammation, and a whole host of other negative effects. Homemade weed killers offer a more natural solution. However, while there are definitely benefits to using DIY weed killers, there are some significant drawbacks, such as skin irritation, environmental impact, and pest-killing efficacy, to take into consideration.

First, though, we need to go over the common formulas that those who make their own weed killers use. There are three common kitchen staples experts say you need to make a good DIY weed killer: vinegar, salt, and soap. These ingredients are by no means exclusive, and they don't necessarily need to be mixed together into one spray. For example, one great natural formula that will kill weeds is a mix of four parts horticultural vinegar to one part water.

Other common mixes include baking soda and vinegar, lemon juice, and just plain boiling water. Today, we'll be focusing on boiling water, vinegar-based sprays, and mixes that utilize salt. Each of these weed killers will definitely keep harsh chemicals out of your yard without breaking your wallet. However, they also have some big downsides that you should be aware of before using any of them.