Say Goodbye To Weeds Growing In Concrete Cracks With One Quick No-Pull Fix

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The broad definition of a weed is any plant growing in a place you don't want it to, and for pretty much any plant, no matter how attractive or useful, the cracks in a concrete driveway or patio qualify as such a place. Weeds grow there because the soil underneath the concrete is moistened by rainwater soaking through the cracks, and because of this, they often have deep roots. In a garden, the best way to get rid of weeds without harming other plants is to pull them out root and all, but roots can be difficult to extricate from small concrete cracks. An easier strategy to effectively kill the weeds is to burn them with a propane torch.

Organic gardeners often use torches, which they call flame weeders, to kill weeds. It's easier than pulling them out one by one, and they avoid using harmful chemicals like bleach as a weed killer, because it's bad for the soil. When you burn the green, photosynthesizing part of a plant, the roots also die, though if they are deep, they may sprout again. When that happens, a repeat flaming usually completes the kill.

A torch can be deadly to desirable plants when you use one in a garden, so you have to be careful where you point it. No such precaution is necessary on a concrete surface, because any plant growing in the cracks is, by definition, a weed that you want to eradicate.