Not A Basket: The Vintage Container That Makes Toilet Paper Storage Beautiful

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Storing an extra roll of toilet paper doesn't have to be anything fancy. Just pop it into a basket, then set it on the back of your commode or on another surface. However, some of us can't resist adding charming touches to our bathrooms, and that includes toilet paper storage! If you want one that doesn't come with a hefty price tag, start looking for a vintage bowl. It's a step up from a typical basket, which you can easily find at a thrift store. Whether the bowl is metal, glass, or ceramic, it should be one you love, and that's an ideal size for holding a roll (or two).

In addition to the vintage bowl, there's a fun toilet paper trick to elevate your bathroom in seconds. You just need some decorative paper napkins. The key is to wrap the roll in a beautifully-patterned napkin before storing it inside the container. It's like dressing up your toilet paper so that it's also decor when paired with a lovely bowl. The idea is perfect for a guest bathroom to help boost the feeling of luxury, but it's also a simple way to bring extra beauty to a regularly-used bathroom, too.

Do you have a pretty pack of napkins leftover from hosting a party? If not, you can check retailers' clearance sections, thrift shops, or Dollar Tree, which carries these Floral Luncheon Napkins. Amazon also has a slew of options, such as these Hunanyume Wildflower Paper Napkins. Choosing ones with a vintage look will complement the bowl, but make sure they blend with your color scheme as well.