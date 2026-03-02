This Fun Toilet Paper Trick Elevates Your Bathroom In Seconds

It's only natural to want your bathroom to feel serene and relaxing after a long day. And when that's the goal, even the smallest details can make a difference — like this toilet paper trick that helps create spa-like vibes. Stamping the end of the toilet paper roll is a nifty trick used by hotels and cleaners everywhere, and you can easily do the same to give your bathroom an upgrade in a matter of seconds. All you need is a rubber stamp and a few drops of water to create a cute design on the last square of your toilet paper while securing it to the side of the roll. If you don't have any rubber stamps on hand, a wax stamp or even the end of your faucet can help upgrade your toilet paper and leave a pretty embellishment.

This is great for the roll hanging beside the toilet in guest rooms or when you know you'll have company. You can also stamp rolls of TP that have already been started to quickly freshen up the space. Alternatively, if you have visible toilet paper storage (such as a wire rack or basket) or keep spare rolls on a shelf, stamping your extra rolls can make your bathroom look even more put-together and add a nice touch to something purely functional.