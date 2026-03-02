This Fun Toilet Paper Trick Elevates Your Bathroom In Seconds
It's only natural to want your bathroom to feel serene and relaxing after a long day. And when that's the goal, even the smallest details can make a difference — like this toilet paper trick that helps create spa-like vibes. Stamping the end of the toilet paper roll is a nifty trick used by hotels and cleaners everywhere, and you can easily do the same to give your bathroom an upgrade in a matter of seconds. All you need is a rubber stamp and a few drops of water to create a cute design on the last square of your toilet paper while securing it to the side of the roll. If you don't have any rubber stamps on hand, a wax stamp or even the end of your faucet can help upgrade your toilet paper and leave a pretty embellishment.
This is great for the roll hanging beside the toilet in guest rooms or when you know you'll have company. You can also stamp rolls of TP that have already been started to quickly freshen up the space. Alternatively, if you have visible toilet paper storage (such as a wire rack or basket) or keep spare rolls on a shelf, stamping your extra rolls can make your bathroom look even more put-together and add a nice touch to something purely functional.
Make your bathroom more luxurious with toilet paper stamping
Before stamping, take the end of the toilet paper roll and fold it into a triangle. With thinner paper, you may need to fold back a few squares to get a sturdy end. Now, slightly wet your stamp and press it onto the tip of the triangle. You'll want to make sure you're using enough water for the pattern to be embossed into the toilet paper, but not so much that it gets the roll overly wet. You might use a small spray bottle to mist your stamp, dip it into a dish of water, or quickly wet it under the sink and shake it off before stamping.
Any rubber or wax stamp will work for this hack, allowing you to decorate your toilet paper with any design you like. Hearts, flowers, or other cute motifs will instantly give your toilet paper an elevated look. For a more personal and elegant touch, you might repurpose a stamp from your wedding to leave your initials on your toilet paper. If you don't have any stamps and don't want to grab one from your local craft store, your sink will do the trick just as well, leaving a circular mark. Run the water for a moment, turn it off, and then press the folded end of your toilet paper roll onto the faucet. This easy technique adds a touch of spa luxury to your bathroom with almost no effort.