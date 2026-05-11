This Driveway Material Costs Less Than Concrete And Holds Up Better Than Gravel

If you are staring down a driveway replacement, cost is going to be the first thing on your mind. The material you choose to pave with is going to be determined by your budgetary constraints. While concrete is one of the most readily available and popular methods of driveway construction, it is by no means cheap. The average cost for a concrete driveway hovers around $6,400. If that number is too high, you'll want to consider a tar-and-chip driveway. It's less expensive than concrete, and will hold up better than straight gravel.

Tar-and-chip paving combines three different materials: gravel, asphalt (tar), and loose stones. The process of laying one is incredibly simple. A primary layer of gravel is set down and then coated with a hot layer of asphalt. Before the asphalt is set, a final layer of loose stone chips are set atop the hot tar and then compacted using a roller. The average cost of a driveway made of this material is $1,600, and some can even be as low as $200, making tar-and-chip one of the cheapest ways to pave your driveway.

Unlike concrete, which requires excavation and proper site work before being poured, tar-and-chip can be laid over your driveway. It can also be an affordable fix for a beat-up driveway. The only thing different about the process is that the gravel layer is omitted. Still, your cost savings are going to be magnificent, even if your driveway needs to be totally replaced.