Make A Beat-Up Driveway Look Fresh Again With These Affordable Fixes

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Our driveway is often one of the first things a visitor sees when arriving at our home. Sadly, it is not uncommon for driveways to be cracked, pitted, or otherwise in need of repair. Hiring professionals to do that repair can be expensive, sometimes prohibitively so. (Which is one reason repairs go unattended.) But don't despair, unless your driveway is extremely deteriorated, there are DIY solutions that can improve and sometimes completely repair the surface without breaking the bank. Asphalt driveways are more forgiving of DIY common asphalt repairs, but even concrete driveways can be improved and resealed with a bit of effort and modern products. These fixes are not practical for the new, eco-friendly recycled asphalt driveways.

One huge change in recent years comes from products like Aquaphalt 6.0 and 4.0. Before those products, if you did a DIY patch on your driveway in preparation for applying a sealcoat, you needed to use a cold patch product and then allow it 30 to 90 days to cure. Three months is a long time. Now with Aquaphalt-type products, you can make the patch and sealcoat the next day. Much more manageable. The font of all knowledge, YouTube, is a good place to learn the sequential steps of asphalt repair.