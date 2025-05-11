Repairing Cracks In Concrete? Avoid These Common Mistakes At All Costs

It's easy to stand in your garage, perhaps marveling at your hot water recirculation system or the web of cables entering your electrical load center, and forget that the bit of concrete you're standing on is also surprisingly complicated. Which means things can go wrong, leading to repairs that are also complicated and can go amiss. To get a handle on the mistakes people make when repairing concrete, Hunker spoke exclusively with Frontdoor Virtual Handyperson Expert Brett Labeka, who walked us through what goes wrong, and how to avoid trouble.

When repairing a cracking concrete garage floor, driveway, slab, or foundation cracks, Labeka explained, it could be the result of many possible causes. It's important to understand which you're dealing with so you know how to do the repair properly and if it's possible to repair it yourself. "Concrete cracks can form due to various reasons," Labeka said, "including stresses exceeding the materials strength, shrinkage, temperature fluctuations, overloading, corrosion of reinforcement, and chemical reactions." Shrinkage, settlement, thermal, and corrosion cracks can be related to specific problems. Those include moisture loss, uneven settling, temperature changes, and corrosion of metal reinforcements. You can address many of these yourself. But you might need a professional's help if you have cracks that are actively moving or changing; cracks larger than ½ inch wide; severely uneven cracks; signs of structural issues; or cracks that involve metal corrosion.

"Most people believe that simply filling the crack will permanently fix the problem," Labeka said. "The crack is usually a symptom, not just cosmetic damage. It cracked because of underlying stressors, like movement, settling, thermal expansion/contraction, shrinkage, poor original mix, or even moisture issues."