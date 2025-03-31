Here's Why Your Garage Floor Is Cracking (And If You Should Worry)

Poor Chicken Little — scurrying around in circles and crying that the sky is falling — couldn't have begun to envision the anxiety of a homeowner convinced his house is falling (apart). The panic-driven homeowner's actions take a somewhat less aimless form, usually involving urgent calls to insurers and foundation repair companies — and the purchase of moisture meters, laser levels, and perhaps relaxation-inducing herbal teas — but it's no less hysterical. And it's often based on one simple observation, one falling acorn that bopped the homeowner in the head: There are cracks in the concrete garage floor.

The reaction is understandable. The garage floor is often the only good view people get of (what they think of as) their home's foundation. A concrete slab should be strong and stable. It's a metaphor for solidity, after all. And now there are cracks, which must surely mean the whole thing is sinking into the earth.

Of course, it's usually not. The causes of garage floor cracks can be so trivial that even home inspectors ignore them. Indeed, they're often described as inevitable, particularly in the US South. Concrete, after all, cracks very easily in the right circumstances. While it has a lot of compressive strength — that is, it holds up to being sandwiched between things like the ground and your heavy house — it can crack easily under tensile stresses from various sources (many of which are minor issues for the homeowner), as well as from weather, the properties of your particular concrete mix, and other factors. On the other hand, cracks can also be caused by serious issues like foundation problems, so you have to properly investigate.