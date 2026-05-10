Don't Throw Out An Empty Jam Jar: Turn It Into The Cutest Soap Dispenser
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Have you ever looked at a jam jar and thought it appeared cute just as it is? But once the jam is gone, all you have is an empty jar that looks a little sad and lonely. You'll find lots of suggestions for repurposing jars — organizing your kitchen with mason jar hacks, for example. But most of those projects involve removing all the labels before turning the glass containers into something else. This idea, however, embraces the simple beauty of a Smucker's strawberry jelly label by leaving it in place when turning the jar into a kitchen soap dispenser.
It's an upgraded version of this clever jar repurposing idea for a bathroom soap dispenser. You play off the original design of the jam jar — keep the classic plaid lid and enhance the look by choosing red gel hand soap to fill a strawberry jam jar. It's a cute display for your kitchen sink — just don't let guests get confused thinking you made a jelly pump!
Creating your own version of this kitchen soap dispenser gives you a conversation starter when you have guests over. It's also eco-friendly and cost-effective. Instead of buying individual disposable bottles of hand soap that generate lots of plastic waste, you can reach for a bulk soap refill bottle (strategically choosing the soap color to go with the theme). Whether your favorite jam is strawberry or you're more of an orange marmalade fan, save the next empty jar you have for your custom soap dispenser.
Turn a jam jar into a kitchen hand soap dispenser
Like any project that repurposes a food container, this one starts with a thorough washing of the jar and lid. To get the full effect, keep as much of the original jar detailing as possible. That means being careful with the paper label to keep it from peeling. A layer of Mod Podge over the label helps seal it to prevent moisture damage.
For the pump, either repurpose one from an old soap bottle or grab a new one on Amazon — this Kapitan Soap Dispenser Pump Head is a good option. Screw the lid onto the jar, and mark the center of the lid. Grab a drill fitted with a step drill bit, which gradually widens to allow you to increase the hole slowly until it fits the pump. Test the pump and stop drilling when the underneath part of the pump fits through the hole. Then, fill the jar with soap in a color that matches the label (red for strawberry, orange for orange marmalade, purple for grape etc.).
To embellish the soap dispenser a little more, add fruit decals or vinyl cutouts around the jar. If you can't find tinted soap, you can tint the outside of the jar by adding food coloring to Mod Podge and brushing it on. It's similar to the technique used to give glass jars a vintage makeover. Then, fill it with clear soap. To continue the berry theme, place a Onemore Ceramic Berry Basket next to the jam jar soap dispenser to hold sponges and other sink-side essentials.