Don't Throw Out An Empty Jam Jar: Turn It Into The Cutest Soap Dispenser

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Have you ever looked at a jam jar and thought it appeared cute just as it is? But once the jam is gone, all you have is an empty jar that looks a little sad and lonely. You'll find lots of suggestions for repurposing jars — organizing your kitchen with mason jar hacks, for example. But most of those projects involve removing all the labels before turning the glass containers into something else. This idea, however, embraces the simple beauty of a Smucker's strawberry jelly label by leaving it in place when turning the jar into a kitchen soap dispenser.

It's an upgraded version of this clever jar repurposing idea for a bathroom soap dispenser. You play off the original design of the jam jar — keep the classic plaid lid and enhance the look by choosing red gel hand soap to fill a strawberry jam jar. It's a cute display for your kitchen sink — just don't let guests get confused thinking you made a jelly pump!

Creating your own version of this kitchen soap dispenser gives you a conversation starter when you have guests over. It's also eco-friendly and cost-effective. Instead of buying individual disposable bottles of hand soap that generate lots of plastic waste, you can reach for a bulk soap refill bottle (strategically choosing the soap color to go with the theme). Whether your favorite jam is strawberry or you're more of an orange marmalade fan, save the next empty jar you have for your custom soap dispenser.