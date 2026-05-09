Not Screens, Not Regular Curtains: The Affordable Hack That Adds Backyard Privacy
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Even if you love your neighbors, there are days when you just need a little me-time. While a backyard porch can be relaxing to lounge on, you might feel exposed if your home is in a position where others can see you. That's where privacy screens and curtains typically save the day. But if you've been looking for an alternative solution that's easy, budget-friendly, and totally clever — grab yourself a couple of flat bedsheets. It's possible to hang them from a porch using a handful of supplies, which in turn can help your backyard feel more private, as shared by the On The Fly DIY YouTube channel.
One of the benefits of this hack is that many of us have old sheets lying around. The same can't be said for outdoor curtains! If you're no longer using them, it's one of many great ways to upcycle bedsheets around the home. As an alternative, you could pick up inexpensive ones at a thrift store, a place that oftentimes has a sea of options. Sure, there's no guarantee you'll find two perfectly matching flat sheets (although you could get lucky). But you might be able to score very similar ones if you stick to neutral shades or basic white. Or, this Utopia Twin Flat Sheet on Amazon is around $8 if you'd prefer to start with new material.
So, what size flat sheets do you need? It depends on the size of your porch. Measure the width and height of the area you'd like blocked in your backyard. Then, choose the sheet type that'll cover it best. For example, the standard size of a twin flat sheet is 72 x 102 inches, while a queen is 92 x 108 inches. Bigger ones would require more hooks, but they'd allow you to have more fabric for a wavy look.
Gather some supplies and make your backyard more private with bedsheets
In addition to the sheets, you'll need a set of clip rings, similar to these Azmoncy Curtain Rings With Clips. Also grab a measuring tape, an electric drill (with a pilot drill bit), a couple of 2-inch eye hooks, galvanized steel wire, and wire cutters. To guard your sheets from the outdoor elements, Scotchgard Sun and Water Shield can help do the trick. You should launder your sheets before starting, especially if they're thrifted. Keep in mind that you can dry sheets so they don't wrinkle.
Head out to your porch with the supplies. Drill a hole an inch below the top of your porch post with the pilot drill bit. Twist an eye hook into the hole then move to the opposite end and repeat these steps. You're now going to attach the wire between them by wrapping the end around one of the hooks, then leading it over to the second one. Snip the wire off so it's a couple of inches longer than it needs to be.
Thread all the clip rings on. Next, secure the wire to the second hook, making sure it's taut. Before hanging your sheets, spray them down with the repellent spray, following the instructions. It'll help keep them safe from both the rain and UV rays, which could cause damage to the fabric. Allow the sheets to dry before giving them a good shake, then hanging from the clips like you would a curtain. Use the same amount of clips per sheet, keeping them evenly spaced.
Time to enjoy your new privacy solution made from bedsheets
With the help of the clip rings, your bedsheets will be able to slide open and closed whenever you like. This will heighten the privacy in your backyard — giving you more space whether you're sitting on the porch with a loved one, or trying yoga for the first time. You could always attach the sheets together in the middle using several binder clips if they keep getting blown apart on windy days. There are also solutions like these HillSpring Clear Glass Curtain Weights, which could be clipped along the bottom of the fabric.
On very windy days, draw your sheets to the sides and tie them to your porch post. Use things like colorful scarves, jute cord, or belts to do so. In extreme weather, you can unclip the sheets entirely and tuck them away until it's safe to put them up again. Overall, it's a clever alternative to outdoor curtains that'll give you privacy from neighbors, making your backyard a haven. You could also switch up the look anytime you like by hanging different bedsheets. Since you can get them at a thrift store for a low price, it could be fun to build a collection.