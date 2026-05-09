Not Screens, Not Regular Curtains: The Affordable Hack That Adds Backyard Privacy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you love your neighbors, there are days when you just need a little me-time. While a backyard porch can be relaxing to lounge on, you might feel exposed if your home is in a position where others can see you. That's where privacy screens and curtains typically save the day. But if you've been looking for an alternative solution that's easy, budget-friendly, and totally clever — grab yourself a couple of flat bedsheets. It's possible to hang them from a porch using a handful of supplies, which in turn can help your backyard feel more private, as shared by the On The Fly DIY YouTube channel.

One of the benefits of this hack is that many of us have old sheets lying around. The same can't be said for outdoor curtains! If you're no longer using them, it's one of many great ways to upcycle bedsheets around the home. As an alternative, you could pick up inexpensive ones at a thrift store, a place that oftentimes has a sea of options. Sure, there's no guarantee you'll find two perfectly matching flat sheets (although you could get lucky). But you might be able to score very similar ones if you stick to neutral shades or basic white. Or, this Utopia Twin Flat Sheet on Amazon is around $8 if you'd prefer to start with new material.

So, what size flat sheets do you need? It depends on the size of your porch. Measure the width and height of the area you'd like blocked in your backyard. Then, choose the sheet type that'll cover it best. For example, the standard size of a twin flat sheet is 72 x 102 inches, while a queen is 92 x 108 inches. Bigger ones would require more hooks, but they'd allow you to have more fabric for a wavy look.