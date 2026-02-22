HGTV's David Bromstad Reveals A Clever Alternative To Outdoor Curtains
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If there's one thing we can say about designer David Bromstad, it's that he's not afraid to think outside of the box when it comes to color and decor. This is exactly the case in a recent curtain hack the HGTV star provided to an outdoor project. Rather than hanging blinds or drapes, Bromstad surrounded the warm living space with stunning braided and knotted ropes in what one can only describe as an absolute macrame dream. This is one of those creative privacy screen ideas that will beautify your outdoor space on any budget, and you're able to add as many or as few strands of colorful macrame as you like to play with light and privacy — there are so many ways to customize these pieces to suit your style!
The way this curtain alternative works is by opting for ropes over traditional fabrics and transforming them into a knotted patio surround. The ropes can be any color, width, or material you prefer, though synthetic rope materials are less likely to break down or develop mold out in the elements. If you're looking for easy DIY macrame projects that are Boho approved, this patio surround idea is a great place to start. The way David Bromstad crafted his display pieces required no large patterns or connections. Rather, he chose to hang them as heavy individual strands that stay in place. This offers a chance to play with color and texture, and there's no need to spend days working out an intense design with the rope.
Using David Bromstad's macrame outdoor curtain hack
To get David Bromstad's macrame look off the ground, pick up some ropes in colors and thicknesses to suit your design vision. If you want to craft an intricate design, opt for a thin rope like NOANTA natural macrame cord. It comes in many colors and works well for more traditional wall-hanging patterns. For a more freestyle, single-hanging cord look, you could check out thicker options like Tenn Well macrame rope. You'll also need a good pair of scissors or cable cutters, depending on the rope thickness. Once you master the knotting, you could go even further by learning how to naturally dye macrame art to give your new outdoor curtain alternative an edge. With supplies gathered, it's time to get tying.
There are many ways to tie your macrame, including a square knot, spiral knot, or half hitch knot, just to name a few. If you're unfamiliar with the process, there are plenty of instructional YouTubes out there to help. Measure the distance you want the non-curtains to hang, and set that as a goal. Don't cut your rope, as it will shorten with each knot. Trim the ends off afterwards. Loop and tie your design into place, and hang it above your patio by knotting it around an overhang or installing a line, like CfoPiryx curtain wire hanging cord, between the end posts. Dye the strings or hook in charms and tassels to make your own eye-catching version of David Bromstad's iconic outdoor curtain alternative.