HGTV's David Bromstad Reveals A Clever Alternative To Outdoor Curtains

If there's one thing we can say about designer David Bromstad, it's that he's not afraid to think outside of the box when it comes to color and decor. This is exactly the case in a recent curtain hack the HGTV star provided to an outdoor project. Rather than hanging blinds or drapes, Bromstad surrounded the warm living space with stunning braided and knotted ropes in what one can only describe as an absolute macrame dream. This is one of those creative privacy screen ideas that will beautify your outdoor space on any budget, and you're able to add as many or as few strands of colorful macrame as you like to play with light and privacy — there are so many ways to customize these pieces to suit your style!

The way this curtain alternative works is by opting for ropes over traditional fabrics and transforming them into a knotted patio surround. The ropes can be any color, width, or material you prefer, though synthetic rope materials are less likely to break down or develop mold out in the elements. If you're looking for easy DIY macrame projects that are Boho approved, this patio surround idea is a great place to start. The way David Bromstad crafted his display pieces required no large patterns or connections. Rather, he chose to hang them as heavy individual strands that stay in place. This offers a chance to play with color and texture, and there's no need to spend days working out an intense design with the rope.