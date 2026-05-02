This Riding Lawn Mower Earned The Top Spot In Consumer Reports' 2026 Rankings

If you have a large yard, a riding lawn mower is a no-brainer. They allow you to mow your lawn in half the time and use far less energy than you would with a push mower. That said, a good riding lawn mower will set you back a few thousand dollars, so you'll want to avoid unreliable brands and look for ones that offer consistent and long-lasting performance.

A great starting point to figure out which brands are worth buying is Consumer Reports (CR), which released its list of the 13 Best Riding Lawn Mowers of 2026 based on expert testing and data collected from over 39,000 CR members. The John Deere X354 topped the list this year with an overall rating of 84. In its description, CR stated that, while the mower is expensive at $5,100, "its performance is near perfection, acing our bagging, cutting evenness, handling, mulching, and side-discharging tests."

Being the most popular lawn mower brand in the USA, it isn't a surprise that John Deere would make the top of the CR list. What is a little surprising is that the X354 was followed by three other John Deere models: the S240-48 (84 score), the X350-42 (83), and the S170 (80). John Deere also ranked as the top choice for zero-turn mowers, beating the likes of Kubota and Club Cadet as the brand with the best consumer rankings.