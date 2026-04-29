Why You Should Put An Old Plastic Container Lid On Your Hummingbird Feeder

If you get a lot of rain in your area and have noticed that hummingbirds aren't frequenting your feeder as much, it may be a cue to start saving your plastic container lids. You see, when rain gets into the part of your feeder that holds nectar, it could dilute the sugar water solution. Though watery nectar isn't necessarily harmful for your feathered friends, nectar that is overly diluted isn't as appealing. Thankfully, there's one genius way to use lids from old plastic containers that might be all you need to keep the rain out of your hummingbird feeder. In a video from YouTube channel Robbie and Gary Gardening Easy, the creator showed how a simple plastic lid can attach to the top of a typical hummingbird feeder, forming a roof to keep rain water out.

To complete this project, the video creator also used scissors and a wide plastic straw to shape and stabilize the cover for better results. Depending on the design of the feeder you have, you might not have an issue with rain getting inside the feeder. However, some styles, like disc feeders, may really benefit from a rain guard. By adding a lid that's wider than the hummingbird feeder, you'll help shield it from rain and direct the water to run off the plastic lid. Mismatched lids from old food storage containers or sizable take-out containers will work wonderfully for this project. Then, it's just a matter of getting your DIY nectar recipe right to make a comfy spot that will draw in hummingbirds again and again.