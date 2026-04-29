Why You Should Put An Old Plastic Container Lid On Your Hummingbird Feeder
If you get a lot of rain in your area and have noticed that hummingbirds aren't frequenting your feeder as much, it may be a cue to start saving your plastic container lids. You see, when rain gets into the part of your feeder that holds nectar, it could dilute the sugar water solution. Though watery nectar isn't necessarily harmful for your feathered friends, nectar that is overly diluted isn't as appealing. Thankfully, there's one genius way to use lids from old plastic containers that might be all you need to keep the rain out of your hummingbird feeder. In a video from YouTube channel Robbie and Gary Gardening Easy, the creator showed how a simple plastic lid can attach to the top of a typical hummingbird feeder, forming a roof to keep rain water out.
To complete this project, the video creator also used scissors and a wide plastic straw to shape and stabilize the cover for better results. Depending on the design of the feeder you have, you might not have an issue with rain getting inside the feeder. However, some styles, like disc feeders, may really benefit from a rain guard. By adding a lid that's wider than the hummingbird feeder, you'll help shield it from rain and direct the water to run off the plastic lid. Mismatched lids from old food storage containers or sizable take-out containers will work wonderfully for this project. Then, it's just a matter of getting your DIY nectar recipe right to make a comfy spot that will draw in hummingbirds again and again.
Transforming a plastic lid into a hummingbird feeder cover
In the video, the creator cut two square notches on the side of the plastic circle to provide a place for the water to drain out. They then used scissors to cut a hole in the center of the plastic lid, allowing it to slip right over the hanger of the hummingbird feeder. But before attaching your makeshift roof to your feeder, you can consider lightly sanding, priming, and painting the lid with a waterproof spray paint or brush-on acrylic paint. Although there's some debate over how effective it is, red is a popular color for encouraging more hummingbird activity in the garden. In the very least, matching the color to the rest of the feeder will improve the look.
Slide the prepped lid onto the hook over the feeder. To make the lid sit flat and securely, the creator stuck a large plastic straw through the middle of the hook so that it pushed against opposite sides of the lid. It functions as a sort of tension rod, keeping the lid level and sturdy. If you don't have a plastic straw, you could use a plastic tube or a wood dowel to keep the lid from tipping.
Alternatively, flip your lid so that the rim is facing down, preventing rain from collecting in it. By turning the lid the other way, you create a sort of shallow dome over your hummingbird feeder. Whether you're planning to start a hummingbird garden this season or just want to attract a few birds to your yard, this DIY is a great way to keep plastic out of the garbage while helping your feathered friends.