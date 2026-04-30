Plant These Two Flowers By Your Birdbath In May And Thank Us Later

If you want a singing mass of birds to populate your yard, one of the things you absolutely need to do is put in a birdbath. It doesn't need to be fancy. A simple DIY birdbath will be enough to get birds to your yard. However, if you really want them to flock to your backyard in droves, you need to plant flowers around your birdbath. And some of the best flowers to sow around your birdbath in May are coneflowers (Echinacea spp.) and lavender (Lavandula spp.).

Coneflowers and lavender make good bedfellows in the garden because they share similar growing conditions and climate zones. Coneflowers are hardy between USDA zones 3 through 9, giving them a wide range. Lavender differs depending on the type. English lavender (L. angustifolia) is more tolerant of lower temperatures in zones 5 through 8, while French lavender (L. dentata) prefers warmer zones 8 to 11. As such, gardeners who live in the zones 5 through 9 will have the best luck growing these two near each other.

Another reason coneflowers and lavender are good companions is because they share similar soil conditions — sunny spots in well-draining soil — and will not compete with one another for space or nutrients. They are also both drought-tolerant and will bloom at the same time, giving you extra beauty alongside the colorful birds that will be flying into your yard.