Birds Will Flock To Your Birdbath When You Plant These Two Flowers Around It

While birdbaths can be a great way to attract birds to your yard without buying a feeder, sometimes a source of water alone isn't enough to make your feathered friends stick around for long. By growing marigold (Tagetes spp.) and cosmos (Cosmos bipinnatus) flowers around your bath, you will make it even more enticing to your local birds, as well as other pollinators. Cosmos are gorgeous plants with pink, purple, and white flowers that are known to bring pollinators such as butterflies and birds to your yard with their bright blooms. Marigolds will make your outdoor space look stunning with their yellow and orange blooms, and these flowers are also particularly attractive to birds due to the tasty seeds they produce. Different varieties of birds, including cardinals and finches, will snack on marigold seeds, allowing you to bring more kinds of feathered friends to your bath.

Both of these flowers are annuals, though they will self-seed. By planting some cosmos and marigolds together, you can keep birds hanging around your birdbath throughout summer and expect the flowers and wildlife to return each year from the seeds. Because they grow well as companions, cosmos and marigolds are a great way to create a bird-friendly garden at home. When planting these vibrant flowers around your birdbath, you'll need to ensure that the location of the bath will also help your plants to thrive. Consider the sunlight and soil conditions before choosing the best spot for your birdbath.