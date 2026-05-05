Transform An Old Tomato Cage Into An Adorable Storage Basket You'll Love

There is no doubt that accent baskets are useful and attractive. (Who doesn't love a high-end blanket basket?) Want to love them even more? You can make your own adorable storage basket using a wire tomato cage as a starting point. This DIY basket hack is fun to do, practical, and ultra-affordable. The trick to this DIY is wrapping yarn around the cage to create the bottom and sides of the basket.

When you look at a tomato cage, you can see that it is essentially a basket already, except it's ugly and doesn't have a bottom — two things that need to be addressed. Many of us have tomato cages stuck on the rafters of our garage or in the corners of our storage sheds. And when planting season rolls around, why use them in your garden when you can use a DIY tomato cage that's better for your plants instead? Wire cages can also be purchased for under four dollars a pop at home improvement big box stores if you don't have any at home.

There are so many stylish ways to decorate with baskets, so make this project your own. If you don't want any of the silver from the cage to be visible and are going for a super colorful basket look, you may wish to paint the cage a bright color. You can also paint it a neutral color, such as black or white. That is the beauty of DIY projects: You are in charge. Using a wire cutter, cut away the top of the cage, leaving two circular rings with the uprights between them. Now that the cage is prepared, it's time to get busy "weaving" your basket.