How An Old 2-Liter Soda Bottle Turns A Lifeless Backyard Into A Bird Paradise
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Most people buy two-liter bottles of soda for the refreshing beverage inside. But the plastic bottle itself can also be a treat if you're someone who adores feathered creatures, as you can easily turn one into a bird feeder for a lifeless backyard. The benefits of using a bird feeder go beyond providing entertainment from a porch or window. Birds can assist with important duties like pollination and pest management as well. While it's possible to repurpose thrift store items into bird-attracting features, using an old, empty bottle reduces the cost of creating one yourself even more. And if you really want to fill your yard with beautiful flying friends, just save multiple two-liter bottles!
The following crafty project was shared on Bobbi Jo's YouTube channel. It only requires basic supplies in addition to the soda bottle, including a plastic plate, a sharp cutting tool, wire (or another type of cordage), and a strong craft glue. If you don't have a simple plate at home that you can spare, Walmart sells their Mainstays 10.5 Inch Round Plastic Etched Daisy Plate for $.50. Or, grab a package from a grocery store if you plan on making several. Another perk of it being an inexpensive DIY is that if other creatures, like squirrels, destroy the feeder while trying to help themselves to seeds it won't be a strain on the wallet to replace it.
Follow along to make a clever bird feeder using a soda bottle
Remove the label from your two-liter bottle, then wash it out in soapy water. Be sure to rinse the bottle well and allow it to dry. Next, glue the cap upside down to the center of the plastic plate. Using a sharp cutting tool, cut several holes approximately half an inch below the bottle's neck, going around it. They will help with dispensing the seeds. Poke a hole on either side of the bottle near the bottom to use for hanging purposes. Finally, thread wire through the bottom holes and form a hanger out of it. Your bird feeder is now ready for the greatest addition: seeds.
Fill the bottle with a delightful mixture of seeds — or just stick to one most of them will enjoy, like black oil sunflower seeds. Twist the plate (utilizing the cap) onto the bottle to close it up. When it's flipped over, some of the seeds will spill out onto the plate, giving the birds a place to perch and eat. Your irresistible DIY bird feeder is now ready to hang in your yard. Find a spot outside of your window so you can observe all of the activity.
Hang the bottle in a high-up location away from tree branches and other surfaces where squirrels can sneak over to it. You want the birds to feel safe, too, so choose a spot that's approximately 10 feet away from foliage. That way, squirrels will have a difficult time reaching the feeder, but the birds will have somewhere to bolt to if they need to hide from predators. Add an easy DIY birdbath as well to heighten the chances birds will come flocking.