How An Old 2-Liter Soda Bottle Turns A Lifeless Backyard Into A Bird Paradise

Remove the label from your two-liter bottle, then wash it out in soapy water. Be sure to rinse the bottle well and allow it to dry. Next, glue the cap upside down to the center of the plastic plate. Using a sharp cutting tool, cut several holes approximately half an inch below the bottle's neck, going around it. They will help with dispensing the seeds. Poke a hole on either side of the bottle near the bottom to use for hanging purposes. Finally, thread wire through the bottom holes and form a hanger out of it. Your bird feeder is now ready for the greatest addition: seeds.

Fill the bottle with a delightful mixture of seeds — or just stick to one most of them will enjoy, like black oil sunflower seeds. Twist the plate (utilizing the cap) onto the bottle to close it up. When it's flipped over, some of the seeds will spill out onto the plate, giving the birds a place to perch and eat. Your irresistible DIY bird feeder is now ready to hang in your yard. Find a spot outside of your window so you can observe all of the activity.

Hang the bottle in a high-up location away from tree branches and other surfaces where squirrels can sneak over to it. You want the birds to feel safe, too, so choose a spot that's approximately 10 feet away from foliage. That way, squirrels will have a difficult time reaching the feeder, but the birds will have somewhere to bolt to if they need to hide from predators. Add an easy DIY birdbath as well to heighten the chances birds will come flocking.