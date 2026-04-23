Turn A Dollar Tree Plunger Into A Cute Toilet Paper Holder For Your Bathroom
Some bathroom topics should be off limits. But when it comes to unique toilet paper holders — game on! If you're looking for a creative way to store toilet paper instead of stuffing it under the sink, grab a plunger from Dollar Tree. While plungers and toilet paper don't typically go hand in hand (at least in terms of storage), the handle of a plunger is perfect for sliding rolls onto. You can then corral it in a planter and include some gorgeous additions to elevate the holder. The DIYer from Blessings Craft Therapy shared this project, which is both inexpensive and has adorable results.
To address the elephant in the room: No, you won't be doing any plunging with your new toilet paper holder, meaning it'll stay clean. It all starts with one of Dollar Tree's 19-inch Thermoplastic Plungers. A typical roll of toilet paper is 4.5-inches tall, so you're able to store a few on its long handle. The next item needed for the DIY is a lovely-looking planter. Since the cup of the plunger is 5.7-inches wide, the diameter of the pot needs to be larger in size. Dollar Tree carries Garden Collection Plastic Plant Pots that are $5 each. However, if you already have a decorative planter at home that will work, it'll save a little bit of cash.
Here's how to store your toilet paper beautifully using a plunger
This is one of many budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks you may want to try! Start by taking the sticker off of the brand new plunger. Then, set it inside the empty planter. In order to keep the pot from toppling over, add a layer of rocks to the bottom — such as Dollar Tree's Floral Garden Multi-Toned River Pebbles. You can now thread toilet paper rolls onto the rod. But the project isn't over yet, it's time to make the holder look pretty.
Get out some artificial flowers to fill the pot with. Overall, the toilet papers will sit at the center of the planter while being surrounded by the flowers. Stick in your favorite blooms for added fragrance or use faux greenery, like Dollar Tree's Floral Garden Artificial Greenery Bushes. Work on styling the holder with the flowers until you're happy with the final outcome. It'll be a piece of bathroom decor, as well as a storage solution that'll come to the rescue when you need an extra roll.
Now that you know the basic steps of the project, you can easily adjust them if you want to add your own spin. Are you someone who's always trying to find stylish ways to decorate with baskets? Swap out the planter for a round wicker one. Or, give the planter itself a glow up with a new paint color or bow. You can also update the toilet paper holder throughout the year with flowers consistent with each season. And if you really, really need the plunger for a clogged-sink emergency — it won't break the bank to replace it with a new one.