Turn A Dollar Tree Plunger Into A Cute Toilet Paper Holder For Your Bathroom

This is one of many budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks you may want to try! Start by taking the sticker off of the brand new plunger. Then, set it inside the empty planter. In order to keep the pot from toppling over, add a layer of rocks to the bottom — such as Dollar Tree's Floral Garden Multi-Toned River Pebbles. You can now thread toilet paper rolls onto the rod. But the project isn't over yet, it's time to make the holder look pretty.

Get out some artificial flowers to fill the pot with. Overall, the toilet papers will sit at the center of the planter while being surrounded by the flowers. Stick in your favorite blooms for added fragrance or use faux greenery, like Dollar Tree's Floral Garden Artificial Greenery Bushes. Work on styling the holder with the flowers until you're happy with the final outcome. It'll be a piece of bathroom decor, as well as a storage solution that'll come to the rescue when you need an extra roll.

Now that you know the basic steps of the project, you can easily adjust them if you want to add your own spin. Are you someone who's always trying to find stylish ways to decorate with baskets? Swap out the planter for a round wicker one. Or, give the planter itself a glow up with a new paint color or bow. You can also update the toilet paper holder throughout the year with flowers consistent with each season. And if you really, really need the plunger for a clogged-sink emergency — it won't break the bank to replace it with a new one.