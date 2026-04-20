Forget Expensive Cabinets: Here's A Simple, Affordable Way To Organize Shoe Clutter

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If your shoe collection seems like it could rival Carrie Bradshaw's, you probably know already that organization is key. Hanging shelves and over-the-door storage bins are convenient, but they can be flimsy and often eat away at closet space. Meanwhile, the trendy shoe cabinets that make the rounds on social media can easily take up room that could be used for something more substantial. So, why not use something you already have? Simply grab a bucket or two and put your go-to shoes inside.

Buckets aren't reserved solely for gardening and sandcastle contests at the beach — they're also quite handy when it comes to eliminating shoe clutter. First and foremost, they're cheap, and you've likely already got some lying around the house. They're also compact and sturdy, and they don't take up too much space like dressers and shoe racks do. Plus, they'll catch anything funky that's stuck on the bottom of your shoes, which means you won't have to stress about trekking too much dirt through the house. Even better? They also make for a fun DIY.