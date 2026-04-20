Forget Expensive Cabinets: Here's A Simple, Affordable Way To Organize Shoe Clutter
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If your shoe collection seems like it could rival Carrie Bradshaw's, you probably know already that organization is key. Hanging shelves and over-the-door storage bins are convenient, but they can be flimsy and often eat away at closet space. Meanwhile, the trendy shoe cabinets that make the rounds on social media can easily take up room that could be used for something more substantial. So, why not use something you already have? Simply grab a bucket or two and put your go-to shoes inside.
Buckets aren't reserved solely for gardening and sandcastle contests at the beach — they're also quite handy when it comes to eliminating shoe clutter. First and foremost, they're cheap, and you've likely already got some lying around the house. They're also compact and sturdy, and they don't take up too much space like dressers and shoe racks do. Plus, they'll catch anything funky that's stuck on the bottom of your shoes, which means you won't have to stress about trekking too much dirt through the house. Even better? They also make for a fun DIY.
How to store and style buckets of shoes
Whether you're looking to clear entryway shoe clutter or make a bit of room in your bedroom closet, a bucket can go a long way. For convenience and style purposes, try to keep your buckets near the front door. You can place them under an entryway bench, complement them with a colorful runner, and top off the look with an overhead hook for coats and jackets. You could also house your buckets within a rack or side table near the front door and match them with the furniture's color. If you have to keep them in the bedroom closet, secure a storage shelf to stack the buckets and utilize as much space as possible.
Once you're ready to put the finishing touches on this bedroom or entryway shoe storage DIY, feel free to unleash your creativity. For example, you could secure a brush and some Modge Podge to fasten a decorative paper or cloth around the accessory — or take a glue gun and wrap jute or sisal rope around it for a more natural look. You can even go the spray paint route, if there's a color that strikes your fancy. And of course, don't forget to top things off with a label for an extra-personal touch.