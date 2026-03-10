Neither Baskets Nor Benches: The Easy Entryway Shoe Storage DIY That Saves Space

Once shoes and boots have become a frustrating pile beside your front door, it's long past time to start thinking about entryway shoe storage ideas that'll keep chaos in check. When most people consider shoe storage, they go right to benches, clunky racks, and baskets that soon become jumbled and disorganized. Surprisingly, a few hooks or pegs might be all you need to ensure that every pair of shoes is tidily stashed out of the way. By installing a coat rack, a pegboard, or a system of hooks, your shoes can hang neatly on the wall. Small homes with narrow entryways can really benefit from this shoe storage solution, as it uses vertical space that would otherwise remain empty.

This is one simple boot storage solution that goes way beyond a messy pile on the floor. No matter how many shoes you have, whether you're working with sneakers or tall boots, or what kind of hooks you prefer, your wall-mounted shoe rack can be customized to fit your space and storage needs. For example, if some of your shoes won't stay on normal hooks or pegs, you could use S hooks or shoe hooks to keep pairs together. With heavier shoes or boots, sturdy coat racks with thick wooden pegs are a great option, and you could mount multiple onto your wall if you're working with a lot of footwear.