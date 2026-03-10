Neither Baskets Nor Benches: The Easy Entryway Shoe Storage DIY That Saves Space
Once shoes and boots have become a frustrating pile beside your front door, it's long past time to start thinking about entryway shoe storage ideas that'll keep chaos in check. When most people consider shoe storage, they go right to benches, clunky racks, and baskets that soon become jumbled and disorganized. Surprisingly, a few hooks or pegs might be all you need to ensure that every pair of shoes is tidily stashed out of the way. By installing a coat rack, a pegboard, or a system of hooks, your shoes can hang neatly on the wall. Small homes with narrow entryways can really benefit from this shoe storage solution, as it uses vertical space that would otherwise remain empty.
This is one simple boot storage solution that goes way beyond a messy pile on the floor. No matter how many shoes you have, whether you're working with sneakers or tall boots, or what kind of hooks you prefer, your wall-mounted shoe rack can be customized to fit your space and storage needs. For example, if some of your shoes won't stay on normal hooks or pegs, you could use S hooks or shoe hooks to keep pairs together. With heavier shoes or boots, sturdy coat racks with thick wooden pegs are a great option, and you could mount multiple onto your wall if you're working with a lot of footwear.
Utilizing hooks to declutter your shoe storage
Though hooks are a simple solution, the versatility of this trick allows it to work as space-saving shoe storage for literally every home. In small spaces, consider hanging a coat rack or a row of hooks about a foot above the floor. One shoe can hang on each peg, giving you room for two or three pairs, depending on the vertical space. Alternatively, larger boots can rest upside down in the spaces between pegs. By only using the area on the wall that's close to the floor, you can install more storage for other items like jackets, hats, bags, and accessories above your shoe hooks. Even if you hang two coat racks with one above the other, you'd likely still have wall space for additional storage above your shoes.
Regardless of your footwear storage needs, hooks and pegs are a great solution. Not only can they help in entryways, but they can organize the inside of your closets as well. If you have the room and need more storage, you can install several rows of hooks onto a large board and hang it on a wall. This works inside your closet or beside your front door.