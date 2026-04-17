Joanna Gaines' Bathroom Lighting Trick Makes Any Small Space Feel Bigger

Anyone with a small bathroom has likely wondered how they can make their space feel bigger. Thankfully, there are many ways to achieve a sense of space without skimping on style or tearing down walls. A simple yet highly effective trick, as employed by HGTV star Joanna Gaines, is to use the bathroom's lighting to make the small space feel bigger while maintaining the existing square footage.

In a video tour of an especially small bathroom she remodeled, Gaines says, "It was really important to make the space light and airy because it's only 45 square feet. One of the biggest things I find in small spaces is there's not enough lighting. I always encourage people, if you have some room in the budget, add extra lighting." Gaines achieves this by increasing the amount of general lighting in the space.

General lighting is meant to provide clear illumination in a space, evenly spreading light across all surfaces. In this small bathroom, Gaines installs a ceiling chandelier for most general lighting and adds a double sconce above the vanity for additional brightness. However, it's not the lights alone that help make this space feel larger. They need to play off of other colors and textures in the space to really make the bathroom feel much larger than 45 square feet.