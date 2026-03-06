Joanna Gaines' Simple Color Trick Makes Any Small Bathroom Look Bigger

Bathrooms can be tricky to get right, especially small ones. However, you don't need to spend money on a full gut-job and room expansion to make the space bigger. There are several tricks you can use to make your small bathroom space feel larger. One of the simplest tricks in the book comes to us courtesy of HGTV's remodeling guru, Joanna Gaines. Her recommendation? Use lighter colors wherever possible.

In a video tour of a challenging small bathroom she remodeled, Gaines says: "I chose a lighter color material for the flooring, and the countertops, and the cabinets, and even the paint color on the wall. It was really important to make this space feel really light and airy, because it's only 45 square feet." This extends to the shower space as well, where Gaines contrasted the white subway tile with a darker gray grout, and elevated the space with a light colored and highly textured shower curtain.

Another budget-friendly way Gaines suggests to add visual contrast and instantly upgrade your bathroom space is to swap out your current fixtures and cabinet hardware with colors that pair well with the lighter colors you've brought into the space. Another key element is light, which Gaines laments many small bathroom spaces lack. "Light makes things feel bigger, and that's really the trick [to this]," she says in the video.