Joanna Gaines' Shower Curtain Trick Will Instantly Elevate Your Small Bathroom
A bathroom is a space that has to fit a lot of functionality yet is often one of the most compact rooms in a home. If your bathroom is less than 45 square feet, then it definitely falls within the "small" category, and you've likely already spent countless hours searching for ways to maximize the space to make it feel less cramped. Fortunately, making a small bathroom look bigger doesn't have to be a complicated or daunting process. There are plenty of design tips and tricks, and lucky for all of us, home design guru Joanna Gaines from HGTV, has shared a simple, inexpensive tip that will easily elevate your small bathroom. As Gaines mentions on an episode of the hit show "Fixer Upper", all it takes is a neutral and textured shower curtain.
Gaines advises using light colors and visual interest as successful and simple ways to make a small bathrooms appear larger, and as a necessary feature of most bathrooms, a shower curtain is the perfect area to implement these design tricks. Curtains are inexpensive but also a major influence on the look of a small bathroom. Getting one in a neutral shade like white or light gray will create the appearance of a larger space without expensive remodels or overly ornate additions that will just make the room feel crowded.
Color, texture, and size matter for a shower curtain
As Joanna Gaines suggests, neutral colors are best for a shower curtain in a small bathroom, offering subtle sophistication while working in a variety of color schemes. Light shades brighten the space to make it more open. But just because a light color is best doesn't mean you're stuck with white curtains. Subtle shades like a soft pink or creamy beige work just as well without feeling as sterile as a plain white. Interest is also why Joanna highlights the importance of texture. Even with low-key options like white, adding texture will create the visual interest needed to elevate the look of the curtain and draw the eye around the room, making it feel larger than it is while also giving a perception of depth in the space.
For your shower curtain, feminine ruffles can do the trick and add a playful touch to your bathroom design. If ruffles don't fit your bathroom vibe, consider tactile fabrics like velvet or cozy linen. You could even add a sheer outer layer for an element of elegance. The unique patterns and textured layers on your shower curtain will liven up your entire bathroom's design without taking up space using extra decor items. Another shower curtain idea to maximize a small bathroom? Go big! Rather than stick with the standard shower curtain dimensions of 72 inches, choose a taller 84-inch curtain that can be mounted to the ceiling or hung close to the ceiling to add more visual interest and height, drawing the eye upwards and making the room feel more spacious and accommodating.