Joanna Gaines' Shower Curtain Trick Will Instantly Elevate Your Small Bathroom

A bathroom is a space that has to fit a lot of functionality yet is often one of the most compact rooms in a home. If your bathroom is less than 45 square feet, then it definitely falls within the "small" category, and you've likely already spent countless hours searching for ways to maximize the space to make it feel less cramped. Fortunately, making a small bathroom look bigger doesn't have to be a complicated or daunting process. There are plenty of design tips and tricks, and lucky for all of us, home design guru Joanna Gaines from HGTV, has shared a simple, inexpensive tip that will easily elevate your small bathroom. As Gaines mentions on an episode of the hit show "Fixer Upper", all it takes is a neutral and textured shower curtain.

Gaines advises using light colors and visual interest as successful and simple ways to make a small bathrooms appear larger, and as a necessary feature of most bathrooms, a shower curtain is the perfect area to implement these design tricks. Curtains are inexpensive but also a major influence on the look of a small bathroom. Getting one in a neutral shade like white or light gray will create the appearance of a larger space without expensive remodels or overly ornate additions that will just make the room feel crowded.