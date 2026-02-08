Not Paint, Not A Gut Job: Joanna Gaines' Budget Swap Instantly Updates A Bathroom
If your bathroom is outdated, or does it simply need a little something to take it from drab and towards fab? Either way, you have several options. A complete bathroom overhaul might be a bit beyond current plans for your time or your money. A paint refresh might not be what you have in mind either, especially if you like the current color. Instead, Joanna Gaines offers a reminder in Season 3, Episode 12 of "Fixer Upper" that upgrades don't have to be expensive. Simply swapping out fixtures and hardware can change the look of the bathroom enough to make it feel fresh again. It's one of those budget bathroom makeover ideas that look luxurious.
Trends come and go. So, rather than updating the entire bathroom any time you see a style that suits your tastes, a simple upgrade of some small yet essential elements could create the vibe you like without cramping your cash flow. Though this Fixer Upper episode replaces some of the pricier items such as the bathtub, a good portion of the renovation project involves smaller elements such as fixtures and hardware.
Swapping out fixtures and hardware for a bathroom upgrade, Joanna Gaines style
Take a look around the bathroom to see which elements are most outdated and in need of replacing. This is also a good time to consider a cohesive look for everything. For instance, if you're planning on getting a black faucet for the sink, you may also want to swap out any existing cabinet knobs and drawer pulls with elements in a similar dark finish and style that will tie the look together. Changing the smallest, presumably least expensive items, such as drawer knobs and pulls, is one of the ways to update a rental bathroom, too. Another update that works whether you rent or own your home is replacing the showerhead.
In this "Fixer Upper" episode, the bathroom has a largely white color scheme, so Gaines explains that she added a wooden antique vanity instead of only a white sink for an unexpected touch of warmth. Gaines' vanity looks a lot like a distressed wooden table, so that's another item that could be used for a similar effect. The vanity or table adds a bit of counter space to set a soap dispenser or toothbrush holder, too. A visit to a thrift store or even a Habitat for Humanity ReStore shop could turn up the perfect find for your budget bathroom upgrade.