Not Paint, Not A Gut Job: Joanna Gaines' Budget Swap Instantly Updates A Bathroom

If your bathroom is outdated, or does it simply need a little something to take it from drab and towards fab? Either way, you have several options. A complete bathroom overhaul might be a bit beyond current plans for your time or your money. A paint refresh might not be what you have in mind either, especially if you like the current color. Instead, Joanna Gaines offers a reminder in Season 3, Episode 12 of "Fixer Upper" that upgrades don't have to be expensive. Simply swapping out fixtures and hardware can change the look of the bathroom enough to make it feel fresh again. It's one of those budget bathroom makeover ideas that look luxurious.

Trends come and go. So, rather than updating the entire bathroom any time you see a style that suits your tastes, a simple upgrade of some small yet essential elements could create the vibe you like without cramping your cash flow. Though this Fixer Upper episode replaces some of the pricier items such as the bathtub, a good portion of the renovation project involves smaller elements such as fixtures and hardware.