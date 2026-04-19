This Easy DIY Turns Ordinary Planters Into A Refreshing Patio Cooler Table
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When you're lounging on the patio, you don't always feel like hopping up to grab a fresh drink. Sure, call it being lazy, but it's nice to have your beverages on ice just beside you. Did you know that there are outdoor side tables that actually moonlight as coolers? For example, the Keter Pacific Cool Bar table has a top that lifts to reveal a hidden compartment for keeping drinks ice-cold. Close it down, and you can use it just like an ordinary table. If you're loving the idea and only taking a DIY route is more your style, grab a couple of planters and a pizza pan. You can use them to craft a small cooler table that'll keep you hydrated while you lounge in your chair.
To complete the DIY, you'll need two large planter pots that match in size and design. The bigger the pots, the more drinks the "cooler" can hold. However, keep in mind that to use a pizza pan as the table's surface, the diameter of the pots' openings must be no larger than the pan's. That's why you might want to look for a jumbo-sized pizza pan. Perhaps there's an old one in your cabinet that you can sacrifice. Or, this Mainstays 16-inch Nonstick Deli Pizza Pan at Walmart is less than $8.
If you've been reusing old plastic pots around your garden, hopefully, you still have a couple saved up for a rainy day. It'll help keep project costs down. You can always check thrift shops, discount stores, and retailers with garden departments. This 20-quart Bloem Terra Plastic Planter sold at Home Depot is under $15. You'll also need spray paint and glue for the DIY.
Here's how to whip up a simple cooler table for your patio
TikTok user cozydiyhome shared this clever idea — which could be an inspiration if you've been looking for DIY outdoor furniture projects. Start by bringing your pizza pan outside and painting it a color that complements your planters. For example, you could use Rust-Oleum's Painter's Touch 2X Ultra Cover Spray Paint, available in a variety of colors. Let it sit to dry. Next, turn one of your pots upside down and add glue around its bottom. Place the other pot on top, keeping it right-side up.
@cozydiyhome
Who knew Dollarama plant pots could turn into THIS? I whipped up this side table-slash-drink cooler with just TWO planters, a pizza pan, and some spray paint... and now my porch is looking way fancier than my budget suggests. One pot goes upside down, the other stacks on top with a little E6000 glue. Fill the top with ice and drinks, then pop the painted pizza pan on as a lid slash table surface. Boom. Chic and chill-ready! Would you use this for drinks or snacks? Or both? #dollaramadiy #outdoordecor #budgetfriendlydecor #thediymommy #cozydiyhome
Once everything is dry, set the pizza pan on top of the planters to create the table top. You can easily remove the pizza pan, then fill the top pot with ice and your favorite beverages whenever you're in the mood to lounge. Or, add ice and water bottles prior to hosting an alcohol-free shindig on your patio. After the party's over, you'll have to dump the melted ice out. That is, unless the pots' drainage holes are where it will drain on its own. Will the planter keep the ice from melting as well as an insulated cooler? Definitely not. You could, however, try adding Styrofoam or packing peanuts to the bottom of the pot beforehand to help.
This DIY is ideal if you can get the supplies inexpensively and enjoy making things with your own hands. Best of all, you can use it as a regular side table on your patio all season long. Yet, when it is a "cooler time," it might become a real conversation piece.