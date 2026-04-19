This Easy DIY Turns Ordinary Planters Into A Refreshing Patio Cooler Table

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When you're lounging on the patio, you don't always feel like hopping up to grab a fresh drink. Sure, call it being lazy, but it's nice to have your beverages on ice just beside you. Did you know that there are outdoor side tables that actually moonlight as coolers? For example, the Keter Pacific Cool Bar table has a top that lifts to reveal a hidden compartment for keeping drinks ice-cold. Close it down, and you can use it just like an ordinary table. If you're loving the idea and only taking a DIY route is more your style, grab a couple of planters and a pizza pan. You can use them to craft a small cooler table that'll keep you hydrated while you lounge in your chair.

To complete the DIY, you'll need two large planter pots that match in size and design. The bigger the pots, the more drinks the "cooler" can hold. However, keep in mind that to use a pizza pan as the table's surface, the diameter of the pots' openings must be no larger than the pan's. That's why you might want to look for a jumbo-sized pizza pan. Perhaps there's an old one in your cabinet that you can sacrifice. Or, this Mainstays 16-inch Nonstick Deli Pizza Pan at Walmart is less than $8.

If you've been reusing old plastic pots around your garden, hopefully, you still have a couple saved up for a rainy day. It'll help keep project costs down. You can always check thrift shops, discount stores, and retailers with garden departments. This 20-quart Bloem Terra Plastic Planter sold at Home Depot is under $15. You'll also need spray paint and glue for the DIY.