Tips For Hosting An Alcohol-Free Shindig At Your Home
Though alcohol is usually known as the life of the party, oftentimes, it can also be the bane of a good time. There's nothing wrong with drinking responsibly, of course, but our culture certainly participates in gatherings fueled by alcohol that may leave abstainers feeling like outsiders. There are many reasons someone may choose to not drink, like pregnancy, health concerns, medications, religious beliefs, needing to drive, or plain and simple — they just don't like the taste. Whether you don't drink yourself and are wondering if you can still host a party, or you're simply looking to provide a get-together that caters to those that don't, mocktail parties are a fun alternative to a traditional night out.
If you are afraid to host your own alcohol-free shindig, don't be! Alcohol may be a good social lubricant, but there are plenty of helpful tips to throw a mocktail party that's an absolute smash. A mocktail party can be a great option for events like baby showers or kid-friendly parties, and an inclusive option for those who abstain for any reason. Plus, these unique alcohol-free parties can just be a fun way to spice things up! To make sure your soiree is a hit, focus on these three tips: preparation, tone, and engagement.
Preparation is key for a successful party
For any successful party, preparation is absolutely key. Preparing for your event will make sure it goes off without a hitch. You can start your planning by choosing a theme. Your theme will inform your choices for the rest of the night including which games you will play, certain drinks, food, décor, and more. This theme helps guide the night and keep the party fun and interactive. Once you've made these decisions, you can prepare everything you need for the perfect event.
You should research and learn a handful of mocktail recipes so you can ensure you have the ingredients to provide multiple drink options for your guests. As you gather information, you can match your chosen drinks to both your theme and your food. Make sure you're prepared with everything you need to craft all your tasty beverages. As with traditional cocktails, mocktails will require garnishes, bar items like shakers, ice, and more. Lastly, craft an informative and fun invite to your guests that will help showcase your theme and build up excitement for your inaugural mocktail event! All the time you spend perfecting these little details will be felt by your guests later.
Set the tone for a fun-filled night
Preparing for your party has set you up for success. Now make your mocktail party a hit by setting the tone for the entire evening. If you don't curate your evening, it's likely your gathering will flounder. Everything plays a part in the atmosphere of your party, from lighting and décor to your drink presentation.
Whether you're considering an outdoor party idea or staying indoors, the right lighting is key. For an outdoor mixer, string lighting is a great way to create a soft, magical glow. Indoors, choose a room for your party that has the type of lighting you want. Add décor to the space that fits your theme. Consider things like DIY floral wall hangings or a bar cart that's truly swanky and will perfectly showcase your mocktail ingredients. On that note, don't be shy with your glassware. Break out the fancy glasses to elevate your mocktails. It's possible that if everyone is enjoying the drinks, you may need to wash some glasses at some point, so consider preparing for this in the kitchen to streamline the process.
Get the party started, and keep it going, with fun party games
People often love alcohol at parties, as it helps guests loosen up and can make interactions easier. At a mocktail party you won't have alcohol as a social lubricant, but that doesn't mean your party will be a dud. You can help get the night going with fun icebreakers and other party games.
Start by intentionally situating seating throughout the space that will naturally guide your guests to interact and chat, rather than sporadic single seats or seating away from the rest of the get-together. There are a variety of fun activities you can incorporate into your mocktail party, from icebreakers to interactive games like charades, Pictionary, or card games to get the conversations flowing. Bring your drinks into the entertainment by setting up a DIY mocktail cart and encouraging guests to create their own drinks. Have everyone try each other's creations, then vote for the best new drink. Better yet, have the winner be a featured drink at your next party! With the right preparation and presentation, your mocktail party is sure to be unforgettable.