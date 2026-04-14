Ditch The Birdbath: There's A Better Way To Provide Water For Hummingbirds

Gardening has its benefits, and one of the beloved perks of digging and planting is a visit from nature's finest: hummingbirds. These little stunners zip around at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour in search of flowering plants and a refreshing respite from the heat. If you've noticed that you're bringing hummingbirds to your garden with sweet-smelling plants but can't get them to take a dip in the bird bath, don't worry — they actually prefer cooling off in the sprinkler.

Using birdbaths to attract hummingbirds is a common misconception. While they're not going to reject that water source entirely, there are a few reasons why they might feel put off. For one thing, hummingbirds might find your birdbath to be too deep, and they don't want to submerge themselves in water as it can throw off their ability to fly. They're more inclined to opt for shallow bathing areas and running water sources over still ones, making the sprinkler a more desirable choice. Plus, if you haven't changed the water in your birdbath for a few days, they're certainly not going to want to soak off in hot, dirty water. (You can't blame 'em.)