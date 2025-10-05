Bring More Hummingbirds To Your Garden By Planting This Sweet-Smelling Flower

It's not hard to delight in the sight of hummingbirds hovering in the air, flapping their wings dozens of times per second, gracefully sipping nectar from a flower, then darting away so quickly it's hard to follow their flight path. Weighing less than a marshmallow and often endangered, hummingbirds need lots of food to keep their wings flapping and their species thriving. There are a number of surefire ways to attract hummingbirds to your yard, even without a feeder, like growing hummingbird-friendly plants in your garden. This is a win-win situation — a win for the birds and a win for your garden, as hummingbirds are important pollinators for many of your plants. This fall, you can plant Ismene bulbs (Hymenocallis spp.) so that hummingbirds have sweet-smelling flowers greeting them in late spring to mid-summer. And once its flowers die back, its foliage remains green through most of the growing season, keeping your garden looking fresh.

Also called spider flower due to its flowers looking something like a spidery daffodil, Ismene is native to South America and the southern United States. It produces trumpet-shaped flowers perfectly suited for hummingbirds' long probing beaks (as well as butterflies' proboscises). Ismene is easy to grow, works well in rain gardens or rock gardens, and is resistant to deer and rabbits. And you'll be delighted by its scent: Plant it in a spot near a sidewalk or other public walkway, and you'll delight your neighbors as well. Its main downside is that ingesting its bulbs can induce nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea in humans, so keep the bulbs away from young ones who might be tempted to eat them.