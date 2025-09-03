The Fast-Growing Flower That'll Make Your Yard A Hummingbird Hotspot

As summer turns to fall, many mid-summer blooms have faded, but pollinators and hummingbirds are still out and about searching for food. Hummingbirds need to double their body weight before they either migrate many hundreds of miles to the south or hunker down for the winter up north. With some 15 species of hummingbirds in North America looking for food, you can help them make your garden a home by planting flowers that produce nectar into the fall. One of those prolific food producers is New York ironweed (Vernonia noveboracensis), a fast-growing flower that hummingbirds flock to.

Also known as New England ironweed, New York ironweed is native to North America and, despite its name, can be found throughout the eastern United States. The genus Vernonia contains around 350 species, including the Arkansas native (Vernonia arkansana), the Missouri native (Vernonia missurica), and Vernonia baldwinii, which is native to the western United States. New York ironweed is a great plant to go along with native shrubs that add color in the fall. Producing an abundance of nectar-rich flowers that hummingbirds love, New York ironweed can also be a great companion plant to other flowers that bloom into the late summer and early fall, such as asters (Aster spp.), false dragon head (Physostegia virginiana), and especially giant hyssop (Agastache spp.), another hummingbird favorite. Hummingbirds have been known to set up homes in the same yard after returning from their migration. Set up a birdbath nearby, and you could be delighted with the sight of hummingbirds visiting your garden year after year.