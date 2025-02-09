Native Shrubs That Add Color In Every Season

You step outside to marvel at your landscape, trying to enjoy its beauty before the season ends. While some shrubs only bring a splash of color with bold flowers in the summer or showy berries in the fall, several native species provide year-round interest, elevating your yard for more than just a few months. It's not just vibrant blooms or bright berries that can add color to your garden. Some shrubs have striking red branches, stunning fall foliage, or textured winter bark. Each of the plants listed below will provide visual interest, no matter which season it is.

The benefits of planting native shrubs in your yard extend far past aesthetics. They support local wildlife by providing food sources and shelter that birds, butterflies, bees, and other beneficial insects and animals rely on to survive. In contrast, nonnative shrubs fail to support nearly as many species, often providing little to no food or habitat for local wildlife and, in some cases, outcompeting native plants.

Unfortunately, many popular landscaping shrubs, like the invasive burning bush (Euonymus alatus), are aggressive growers that can displace native species. Fortunately, there are plenty of beautiful alternatives that enhance your landscape throughout the seasons while benefiting wildlife.