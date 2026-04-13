Forget Ugly Tissue Boxes: This Vintage Doily Hack Looks So Chic
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We don't set tissue boxes out because they're attractive pieces of home decor. Instead, it's what's inside that counts, and the box is merely a necessary dispenser. But there's no reason why you can't have the best of both worlds: the convenience of tissues, yet in a stylish package that you genuinely love. Time to start digging out your vintage doilies! No longer confined to childhood memories of Grandma's house, doilies are the old-school decor everyone's snatching up at thrift stores. A doily can easily be transformed into a tissue box cover that embodies grannycore — a style that revolves around the tastes of a stereotypical grandma. So, get ready for a cover that's full of charm.
This creative doily hack was shared by YouTuber Melanie Ferguson. Essentially, it's about dressing up a tissue box with a large doily and four bows, which help hold it in place. You'll need a square-shaped tissue box for the DIY, along with a vintage doily that is big enough to cover it. The standard size of a square tissue container is 5-inches high by 4 1/2-inches wide, meaning a doily that's over 12-inches long and wide would work best. Grab a pair of scissors and your favorite ribbon, too. Although it's possible to repurpose an old jar into a stylish tissue holder, this hack allows you to have a beautiful container without having to transfer the tissues at all.
Repurpose a doily into a tissue box cover that'll melt hearts
Begin by tucking the tissues into the top of the box so they don't get in the way while you work. Then, place your doily over the box, keeping it nice and centered. Using scissors, make a slit in the fabric where the tissues are dispensed. Cut four pieces of ribbon that are long enough to tie into bows. To go along with the grannycore theme, you could use Dollar Tree's Floral Garden Lace Ribbon. But if you prefer to add flowers to the mix, ABTOLS Vintage Floral Ribbon on Amazon would be a sweet touch.
Slide a strand of ribbon through the doily's holes on a side corner of the box, near the top. Create a pretty bow that helps tighten the material. Do this on the other corners as well — and you should end up with four bows that secure the doily to the container. Now, pull a tissue out through the slit you created in the doily. That's it! You'll have the cutest tissue box cover that you can use over and over again.
Since you'll need a large doily, it might take a bit of searching through thrift stores. Or, you could embrace grannycore even more by crocheting one yourself if you're able to. To put a spin on the project, you could dye the doily a pastel color beforehand, or attach wooden buttons or trinkets to the sides of the cover. When you set your tissues on the table, it'll be a major upgrade from the unsightly box. Consider pairing it with other DIY decor — like a charming teacup light feature – and you truly might feel like you stepped back in time.