Forget Ugly Tissue Boxes: This Vintage Doily Hack Looks So Chic

Begin by tucking the tissues into the top of the box so they don't get in the way while you work. Then, place your doily over the box, keeping it nice and centered. Using scissors, make a slit in the fabric where the tissues are dispensed. Cut four pieces of ribbon that are long enough to tie into bows. To go along with the grannycore theme, you could use Dollar Tree's Floral Garden Lace Ribbon. But if you prefer to add flowers to the mix, ABTOLS Vintage Floral Ribbon on Amazon would be a sweet touch.

Slide a strand of ribbon through the doily's holes on a side corner of the box, near the top. Create a pretty bow that helps tighten the material. Do this on the other corners as well — and you should end up with four bows that secure the doily to the container. Now, pull a tissue out through the slit you created in the doily. That's it! You'll have the cutest tissue box cover that you can use over and over again.

Since you'll need a large doily, it might take a bit of searching through thrift stores. Or, you could embrace grannycore even more by crocheting one yourself if you're able to. To put a spin on the project, you could dye the doily a pastel color beforehand, or attach wooden buttons or trinkets to the sides of the cover. When you set your tissues on the table, it'll be a major upgrade from the unsightly box. Consider pairing it with other DIY decor — like a charming teacup light feature – and you truly might feel like you stepped back in time.