This Plant Stand Hack Keeps Toilet Paper Neat And Your Bathroom Organized

Plant stands come in a variety of structures, from single-pot pedestals to hanging baskets, multi-tiered shelving units, and beyond. Regardless, your available space and how versatile you want the stand to be will ultimately determine which type you should use. For those working in tight quarters, the two-tiered IKEA OLIVBLAD Plant Stand (which measures only 9 inches in diameter) can be tucked into a corner. Meanwhile, the Dellan Wall Plant Holders can make use of vertical wall space that might otherwise go unused. In both cases, the approach is the same: simply stack your toilet paper on the shelves.

Want to store other essentials and play with decor at the same time? You can't go wrong with a model that has at least three tiers, such as Mainstay's Collapsible Three-Tier Planter at Walmart. Use the top tier for knick-knacks like a potted plant, reed diffusers, and candles; reserve the middle for toilet paper; and keep tissue boxes and hand towels on the bottom tier.

Feel free to add your own spin to the project, too. You can take this budget-friendly toilet paper storage hack a step further with a new coat of paint. Or, cover the plant stand's surfaces with a fun, patterned drawer liner. No matter how your project turns out, it's important to keep the bathroom clean, well-ventilated, and as dry as possible. Buildup could lead to dusty and soggy conditions for the toilet paper, putting a literal and figurative damper on your DIY and your respiratory health.