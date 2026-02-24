The Surprisingly Easy Way To Store Extra Toilet Paper (Without Shelves Or Baskets)
When your bathroom is cramped and you don't have a spot to stash your extra rolls of toilet paper, a reusable mesh bag is the clever toilet paper storage you'll love with neither baskets nor cabinets required. Without the need for spare cabinet, shelf, or floor space, a mesh bag can neatly hang on your wall, keeping your toilet paper easy to reach when you need it yet still out of the way. This storage hack is a great way to utilize vertical space in a small bathroom, while complementing your stylish decor with a cute mesh tote or grocery bag. While other reusable bags would work for this hack, they may not look as nice.
Mesh bags have an aesthetic similar to macrame toilet paper holders, making them unique toilet paper storage that doubles as home decor for a chic or boho vibe. Depending on the size of your bag, you'll likely be able to fit about four to five extra rolls in this storage solution. This is an extremely budget-friendly option if mesh bags are something you already use and keep on hand, though you could also check thrift stores. Otherwise, Amazon sells a four pack of reusable cotton mesh grocery bags for $11, keeping this organization idea affordable.
Transforming a reusable mesh bag into cute and easy toilet paper storage
While a lot of mesh grocery bags are tan and will match pretty much any bathroom decor, some come in black or other colors for those who prefer a bit more color in their living spaces. Now, you can simply hang the bag from a hook you already have in your bathroom and fill it with toilet paper rolls. If you're limited on space and don't love the look of your reusable bag, try hanging it on the back of your bathroom door to create a bit of hidden storage for your extra TP.
Alternatively, you could place a hook anywhere you'd like to keep your additional toilet paper storage, such as above the toilet for convenience. For a temporary solution, an adhesive option like a Command hook could be used to hang your bag. You could also stash away toilet paper inside your bathroom closet or linen closet if you rather not to keep a bag of rolls on full display. Ultimately, this is one of many brilliant ways to upcycle mesh grocery bags with little effort. This hack is so simple, allowing you to add a little functional storage decor to your bathroom in an instant, while keeping your space organized.