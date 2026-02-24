The Surprisingly Easy Way To Store Extra Toilet Paper (Without Shelves Or Baskets)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When your bathroom is cramped and you don't have a spot to stash your extra rolls of toilet paper, a reusable mesh bag is the clever toilet paper storage you'll love with neither baskets nor cabinets required. Without the need for spare cabinet, shelf, or floor space, a mesh bag can neatly hang on your wall, keeping your toilet paper easy to reach when you need it yet still out of the way. This storage hack is a great way to utilize vertical space in a small bathroom, while complementing your stylish decor with a cute mesh tote or grocery bag. While other reusable bags would work for this hack, they may not look as nice.

Mesh bags have an aesthetic similar to macrame toilet paper holders, making them unique toilet paper storage that doubles as home decor for a chic or boho vibe. Depending on the size of your bag, you'll likely be able to fit about four to five extra rolls in this storage solution. This is an extremely budget-friendly option if mesh bags are something you already use and keep on hand, though you could also check thrift stores. Otherwise, Amazon sells a four pack of reusable cotton mesh grocery bags for $11, keeping this organization idea affordable.