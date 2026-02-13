Neither Baskets Nor Cabinets: The Clever Toilet Paper Storage DIY You'll Love
With limited bathroom storage space, finding a spot to stylishly stash your extra toilet paper rolls can feel impossible. Luckily, even if you're out of cabinet space, there's a smarter way to store toilet paper without the clutter and no, it isn't baskets. By using wooden boards to create a rectangular frame, you'll be able to DIY your own toilet paper storage that can neatly hang on the wall. Wall-mounted toilet paper storage is great for small bathrooms, as it utilizes vertical space. If you want to keep your spare TP rolls near where they're most needed, you can simply hang your holder above the toilet or close by for easy access.
While new lumber would work well for this project, using scrap wood that you already have on hand lets you create unique toilet paper storage that doubles as decor with this budget-friendly DIY. Though one by two boards can make for a sleek, rectangular frame, other lumber sizes will also work, allowing you to customize this DIY and use up wood from other projects. Depending on how much wall space you have and how many toilet paper rolls you want to keep in the holder, you can adjust the length of this storage solution to fit your needs. While you might simply stack the toilet paper rolls atop each other inside your wooden holder, you could also add dividers so that each roll has its own slot. For a more finished look, you can stain or paint your toilet paper storage.
DIYing a wall-mounted toilet paper storage solution
First, you'll need to decide how to orient your toilet paper holder. To get a modern, streamlined look, craft an open frame with two parallel pieces of wood in the front and an open back. This allows the wall to act as a backing and help hold your toilet paper, while shorter boards will connect perpendicularly to make the top and bottom supports. One by two pieces of lumber work best for this option. Otherwise, make a frame with just the sides open for a more rustic appearance.
Once you've chosen a design, measure and cut your wood. For the open option, you'll need two long boards for the front, and six shorter pieces for the top and bottom. Use screws or wood glue to connect three of the short pieces into a U shape, then attach the open ends to your long, parallel boards. Repeat this to create the top and bottom of your holder before mounting your storage onto the wall. With this method, you can slip several toilet paper rolls into the side of your storage so that they're neatly stacked. Alternatively, use four pieces of lumber to make a rectangle with open sides. If you'd like, cut shorter pieces to fit inside the frame and act as dividers. Attach everything with screws or glue and hang it in your bathroom. Now, you can say goodbye to bathroom clutter and eyesores with sleek toilet paper storage that's easy to make and cost-effective.