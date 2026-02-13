Neither Baskets Nor Cabinets: The Clever Toilet Paper Storage DIY You'll Love

With limited bathroom storage space, finding a spot to stylishly stash your extra toilet paper rolls can feel impossible. Luckily, even if you're out of cabinet space, there's a smarter way to store toilet paper without the clutter and no, it isn't baskets. By using wooden boards to create a rectangular frame, you'll be able to DIY your own toilet paper storage that can neatly hang on the wall. Wall-mounted toilet paper storage is great for small bathrooms, as it utilizes vertical space. If you want to keep your spare TP rolls near where they're most needed, you can simply hang your holder above the toilet or close by for easy access.

While new lumber would work well for this project, using scrap wood that you already have on hand lets you create unique toilet paper storage that doubles as decor with this budget-friendly DIY. Though one by two boards can make for a sleek, rectangular frame, other lumber sizes will also work, allowing you to customize this DIY and use up wood from other projects. Depending on how much wall space you have and how many toilet paper rolls you want to keep in the holder, you can adjust the length of this storage solution to fit your needs. While you might simply stack the toilet paper rolls atop each other inside your wooden holder, you could also add dividers so that each roll has its own slot. For a more finished look, you can stain or paint your toilet paper storage.