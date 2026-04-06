Keep Your Snake Plants Healthy Through Spring And Summer With These Simple Tips

Caring for snake plants (Dracaena trifasciata) is a lesson in seasonality. During the winter, they remain dormant, so the only care a snake plant needs to stay alive is warmth, light, and occasional watering. Spring and summer, on the other hand, require more involvement. During these seasons, your snake plant is waking up and entering its growing season. This is an exciting time — and by following just a few simple tips, you can help keep it healthy all season long.

Snake plants are a type of sturdy perennial that grow as tall green leaves that can stand up to several feet high. They make for excellent low-maintenance indoor houseplants, but can also be planted outdoors in USDA hardiness zones 9 to 11. Regardless of the time of year, your snake plant will always require light, heat, and water. Increase watering to once every two weeks during the spring and summer, but be sure to do so only if the soil is completely dry: Being desert natives, snake plants are tolerant of drought. Also, whether indoors or out, snake plants need plenty of indirect sunlight to stay healthy.

However, there is more to do in spring and summer than just provide light and water to your snake plant. Fertilization, repotting, and propagation are all best done at this time of year as the plant is actively growing, and performing these tasks in the right order will help ensure your snake plant maintains its overall vibrancy.