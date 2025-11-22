Keep Your Snake Plant Alive And Thriving With These Easy Winter Care Tips

Out of all the common houseplants, snake plants (Dracaena trifasciata) are one of the easiest to care for. Snake plants are great for low-light rooms, and they're hardy enough to bounce back from neglect or a beginner's mistakes. Winter can be a difficult time to care for houseplants, however — even simple ones like snake plants. To keep your plant healthy through the cold winter months and help it flourish in the spring, you'll need to follow a few key steps.

When winterizing your indoor snake plant, the first thing you'll need to do is make sure it isn't placed under a heating vent. Both air conditioning and heaters can harm plants, as sudden temperature changes cause them stress. Snake plants in particular need some humidity in order to thrive, and the dry air from a vent can leave them crispy and dehydrated. Avoid drafty windows for the same reasons, and also because the air coming in from outside may be too cold for them. Ideally, you should find a warm, slightly humid place for your snake plant to ride out the season – a room temperature above 50 degrees Fahrenheit would be best.