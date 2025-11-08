No Windows, No Problem: This Gorgeous Houseplant Thrives Anyway

When it comes to houseplants, the rule of thumb — or green thumb, perhaps — is to provide a moderate amount of water and as much sunlight as you can. But what if you really want a plant in a spot with no windows? Grow lights are a possibility, but sometimes shadowy corners don't come with electrical outlets. In this case, you're best off choosing a houseplant that doesn't need much light to thrive. Whether you're seeking greenery for a screened porch with no direct sunlight or a plant to brighten a dark basement, consider welcoming a snake plant (Sansevieria spp.) into your home. In addition to thriving in dark indoor spaces, these low-maintenance beauties practically care for themselves.

Sometimes called mother-in-law's tongue, the snake plant is an incredibly adaptable addition to your houseplant lineup. Though it loves bright, indirect light, it has no major complaints about low-light conditions. It's just likely to grow a bit slower in this type of environment. You shouldn't place your snake plant in a pitch-black closet, as this will make photosynthesis impossible, but a window-free den or office is just fine. The snake plant is also more susceptible to pathogens and insects when it spends most of its time in dark areas, so take some extra steps to ward off these problems if you're not growing it near a window.